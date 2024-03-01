Farm Weekly
Ancient grain gets modern twist

By Mel Williams
March 1 2024 - 1:00pm
Fifth-generation grain producers Jeremy and Kate Groves are growing and milling their own spelt flour.
The ancient cereal grain spelt is making a comeback with consumers as a healthy alternative to modern wheat flour - and it can be found growing in a small pocket on Western Australia's South Coast.

