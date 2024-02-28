Farm Weekly
Heavier Muchea beef steers sell to $1273

By Jodie Rintoul
February 29 2024 - 9:00am
Vendors Tristan and Erica Ward, Kaloom Pastoral, Gidgegannup, looked over some of their Speckle Park steers they had in the offering. They sold 12 Speckle Park and Murray Grey steers to a top of $1112.
There may have only been a small gallery of buyers in front of the selling team at last week's Nutrien Livestock Muchea store cattle sale, but there was enough to ensure a positive result, with values either up or firm on previous sales.

