Koojan Hills Angus sire tops at $17,000

By Jodie Rintoul
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
Topping the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday at $17,000 was this Koojan Hills Angus sire, Koojan Hills Pacific T272, when it sold to Wes Graham, Esperance, who operated through AuctionsPlus. With the bull were Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Laurence Grant (left), Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling and Koojan Hills co-principal Chris Metcalfe.
A very even line-up of well-bred Angus and Murray Grey bulls, coupled with good buying support from returning and new buyers, ensured a positive result for the Metcalfe family's Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday.

