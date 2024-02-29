Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Morris 9445 air cart tops at $230,000

By Mal Gill
March 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Mudie, GM & EV Mudie, West River, paid $230,000 for the Morris 9445 air seeding cart and $166,000 for the DBS Auseeder E-Series seeding bar behind it, but had to win nerve-testing bidding duels to claim both.
Nathan Mudie, GM & EV Mudie, West River, paid $230,000 for the Morris 9445 air seeding cart and $166,000 for the DBS Auseeder E-Series seeding bar behind it, but had to win nerve-testing bidding duels to claim both.

Young farmers committing to bidding battles under brutal conditions was a highlight of last week's clearing sale for Greengables Pastoral Co near Nyabing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.