Venturon Livestock sale peaks at $16,000

By Kane Chatfield
March 1 2024 - 6:00pm
With the $16,000 top-priced Angus bull Venturon Timeless T73 (by Roseleigh Quarterback Q19), at the Venturon Livestock annual on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook last week were Austin Gerhardy (left), Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, David Lindberg, Elders, Albany, Venturon Livestock stud co-principal Harris Thompson and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling, Elders, Donnybrook. Mr Lindberg purchased the bull on behalf of DT Barker, Denmark.
The Thompson family celebrated its 30th anniversary of breeding stud Charolais cattle with a gratifying result at its Venturon Livestock on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook last Friday.

