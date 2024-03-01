Farm Weekly
Chance of weekend storms across WA

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
March 1 2024 - 11:44am
Many parts of the State may see thunderstorms this weekend.
More rain is expected to bring low rainfall totals across the State this weekend, and high totals in the State's north, as temperatures stay moderate.

