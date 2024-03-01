Chance of weekend storms across WA

More rain is expected to bring low rainfall totals across the State this weekend, and high totals in the State's north, as temperatures stay moderate.
A patch of rainfall is expected to move through Esperance this morning, with many sites already recording less than 5 milimetres of rainfall.
For the Midwest region, the weekend will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the east and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Daytime temperatures should reach between 36-41 degrees with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 20s.
On Sunday, there is a medium chance of showers in the south.
It's expected to be slightly cooler in the Wheatbelt, with temperatures unlikely to exceed 35 degrees and cooler again in the Great Southern, reaching a maximum in the high 20s for both Saturday and Sunday..
The weekend will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm for much of the State's south.
For the Great Southern, South Coastal and Esperance regions, a thunderstorm may bring heavy rainfall.
While the rain should linger in the South Coastal parts of the State until next weekend, temperatures are set to heat up again.
