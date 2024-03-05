More than 100 sessions in jam-packed event

A record-breaking 780 delegates attended the annual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week.
The annual event is the highlight of the GRDC calendar and showcases the organisation's role to invest in research, development and extension (RD&E) to create enduring profitability for Australian graingrowers - and is responsible for planning, investing in and overseeing RD&E for 25 leviable grain crops.
The resources available to GRDC for investment in RD&E predominantly arise from levies paid by graingrowers and contributions made by the Australian Government, with additional income from interest, royalties and grants.
Peter Bird, GRDC senior regional manager - west, said the research updates bring growers and advisers together through a series of events tailored to deliver the latest grains RD&E aimed at enhancing grower productivity and profitability.
GRDC chairman John Woods spoke at the beginning of the first day of the conference, highlighting the importance of national partnerships and collaborations with members of the grain industry such as Grains Australia, Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre and WA grower groups Grower Group Alliance, Stirling to Coast Farmers, Facey Group, Liebe Group, Mingenew-Irwin Group, West Midlands Group, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group, South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association and The Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association.
The GRDC research updates are held all over Australia, with outgoing western panel chairman Darrin Lee saying attendance at the Perth event was the highest in the corporation's history.
Conducted over eight hours on both days, more than 100 sessions were held on topics including wheat, markets, soils, technology, climate and weather, barley, sustainability, weed management, diseases and agronomy presented by individuals or a panel of industry experts.
A total of 17 new researcher snapshots were featured, 111 presentations were made by 83 speakers including Dr Ponsi Trivisvavet from the United States.
Mr Bird thanked the organising committee for their work in co-ordinating so many concurrent events, and for the high quality of the topics and presentations.
"I reflect on the keynote speakers from the two morning sessions, Dennis Richardson, Simon Kuestenmacher, and Ponsi Trivisvavet," Mr Bird said.
"That there was real opportunity for the future of the grains industry."
When he spoke at the end of the conference, Mr Bird thanked Mr Lee for his service as the western regional panel chairman, with his tenure to end in August.
He recognised Mr Lee's decade of service, putting his heart and soul into helping guide GRDC investment to benefit graingrowers.
Mr Bird thanked everyone who attended, from grain producers to agronomists and advisers who he said all played "a key role in assisting growers adopt the outcomes of GRDC research".
Mr Bird also singled out GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler, the GIWA team and the high calibre of presenters.
Following the Perth event, regional updates are being held this month in Yuna, Salmon Gums, Lake Grace, Mukinbudin and Darkan.
Once all national updates have been held, organisers expect more than 4000 delegates would have attended.
The tempo was set early on in the conference when Mr Woods announced the $42.7 million National Grains Diagnostic and Surveillance Initiative (NGDSI) - a co-investment between GRDC and the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the South Australian Research and Development Institute, the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
The six-year program will use state-of-the-art technology and processes to improve Australia's ability to rapidly detect and accurately diagnose exotic pests and plant diseases - allowing identification to happen "near the paddock" rather than in centralised laboratories.
