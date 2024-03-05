Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

More than 100 sessions in jam-packed event

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a packed room for the opening of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week. GRDC western panel chairman Darrin Lee officially opened the two-day conference. Photo by Lumens Photography/GRDC.
It was a packed room for the opening of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week. GRDC western panel chairman Darrin Lee officially opened the two-day conference. Photo by Lumens Photography/GRDC.

A record-breaking 780 delegates attended the annual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.