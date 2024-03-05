Autumn break started just days into March

Hyden copped a drenching over the past week, with some areas receiving up to 118 millimetres of rainfall between February 26 to March 3 and Wave Rock turned into a waterfall.
In the first three days of March, Hyden recorded 94mm of rainfall.
Nangeenan, west of Merredin, recorded 38.4mm of rainfall over the three days and Merredin recorded 20mm.
Dalwallinu recorded 31mm, while further south at Wongan Hills, 17mm was picked up.
Cowcowing and Yorkrakine, north of Tammin, recorded 28mm and 30mm respectively and Cunderdin Airfield picked up 18.6mm.
Morawa Airport captured 19mm, the same week as it had a dust storm.
Last Saturday a wind gust reaching a speed of 104 kilometres per hour was recorded at Morawa Airport, while Mingenew recorded a gust of 103km/h and Badgingarra recorded a gust of 98km/h.
Lake Grace recorded 15.2mm of rainfall, while Newdegate Research Station collected 14.6mm.
Less than 10mm was recorded between Beverley and Toodyay East, and the dry at Salmon Gums continued, where only 9mm was recorded over three days at the Salmon Gums Research Station.
Esperance Aero recorded 6mm of rainfall and Ravensthorpe 2.2mm.
The break in the weather made for a field day on social media where farmers and rural residents shared their pictures and rain gauge totals.
Millden Hay owner Corey Weguelin, shared a picture of rain pouring off the roof of his house in Corrigin where he received 86mm on over the weekend.
"Saturday morning at 4am was probably one of the wildest lightning shows I've ever seen," Mr Weguelin said.
"I don't reckon I've ever seen it rain that heavy for that long.
"We don't try and read into anything, it still needs to rain all year."
Simon Wallwork, a broadacre farmer from Corrigin, said he received about 100mm over seven days, including the rainfall resulting from the tropical low brought on by previous cyclonic activity.
Mr Wallwork said patches of heavy rain delivered big totals, but for much of the time, it was a steady, soaking rain and there has already been a germination of weeds.
He farms on 3700 hectares, cropping barley, canola and some lupins, as well as sheep and cattle.
"We did have some severe storms in late January, it was very patchy, we had up to 30mm there," Mr Wallwork said.
"Before then, it hadn't rained for a number of months, it was very dry at the end of last season."
The rain was welcomed after a long dry period.
Mr Wallwork said there had been several consecutive days over 40 degrees Celcius where some trees died.
"It certainly was welcome rain to kick this season off," he said.
"The landscape has changed from looking pretty dry to a green tinge.
"Now having this green feed really takes the pressure off.
"It's such a fortunate thing for us to get at this point."
Some areas weren't so lucky, with the system almost completely bypassing some towns in the Mid West, from Geraldton and along the coast to Bindi Bindi and as far inland as Latham.
Perenjori recorded 17mm over seven days, while nearby Carnamah only recorded 5mm.
Additionally, much of the South West corner received 5mm or less.
Bruce Rock broadacre farmer Stephen Dolton has received more than 150mm since January 1, including 62mm at his house last weekend and 30-60mm across the farm.
"We had some good storms through here in January," Mr Dolton said.
"This one to follow it up is very nice.
"It's good to hear that the rain is pretty widespread."
Mr Dolton said with seeding only about a month away, it was good to have some subsoil moisture locked away.
He said it should mean less rain will be required over the next few months for germination to get underway.
"It gives you a lot more confidence," he said.
"A lot of guys these days like to start dry sowing just to get the tractors rolling, and having that moisture bank below you just gives you a bit more confidence.
"It'll take a lot less rain at the time to get the crop underway."
Cascade broadacre farmer Will Carmody received 30mm over the weekend, and 40mm about 10km to the north west.
He said it had been difficult for livestock farmers in the area to access water.
He received just over 200mm last year, about half his average total.
"Last year was certainly our driest year in 50 years," Mr Carmody said.
The rain over the weekend was enough to create run off into dams, however for the most part, there hasn't been rain of strong enough intensity or duration to fill dams.
"The types of rain has changed," he said.
The last time he received a similar fall was last June, with 33mm.
For August and September he received 33mm and 21mm respectively, followed by a 37C day which hit the crops hard.
After the latest rain, he faced dusty conditions again and expects seeding to start in early April.
"It would be nice to get another 10 or 20mm at the start of April, that would be perfect," Mr Carmody said.
"We're expecting to start getting into it (seeding) a bit earlier."
