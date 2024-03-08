Why traders are soft on the corn market

We have talked about how corn will drive the wheat market for the next little while.
One of the data points we look at for grains is the commitment of traders' reports, and at the end of February, it showed some interesting data on the corn market.
The Commitment of Traders (CoT) report indicates how speculators are 'betting' on the market.
When the report shows a net short (a minus number), then it signifies that overall, the speculator market is betting on a lower market, and profiting from a fall.
The opposite applies when the trade is at a net positive (a plus number).
The chart shows the seasonality of the CoT report.
At the start of last year, speculators were betting on a rising market, but as the year progressed, their position moved to net short.
Currently the net short position is the highest it has ever been.
So what does this mean?
Speculators are putting their money on corn pricing falling, which has become a record net short.
It doesn't mean they are always right.
If something happens to push the market higher, then these speculators will have to cover their shorts, and when that happens, we tend to see fast corrections in price to the upside.
The wheat market will likely follow the trend of corn.
