Live ex policy not set in stone

By Tamara Hooper
March 6 2024 - 10:00am
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud said his party would be voting against any bill put forward that would see the live sheep export trade banned.
The Federal government's plan to phase-out live sheep exports by sea is only a policy and has not been legislated.

