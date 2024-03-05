Live ex policy not set in stone

The Federal government's plan to phase-out live sheep exports by sea is only a policy and has not been legislated.
This was reinforced in Perth on Tuesday morning by Federal National Party leader David Littleproud who said his party would be voting against any bill put forward that would see the live sheep export trade banned.
This is in response to the Australian Greens introducing The Legislate the Date to End Live Sheep Export Bill 2024, to senate last week.
Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi said her party supported the government's policy to phase-out live exports, but does not agree with the time it is taking to see the trade stopped.
The Greens bill aligns with the Australian Alliance for Animals key points made to the Independent Panel which includes the transition timeframe not exceed three years, an end date of May 1, 2026 and for legislation be introduced immediately.
Mr Littleproud said the government and activists' reasoning that the industry was cruel and diminishing, was innately flawed.
"This is a highly regulated industry with standards predicated on science not emotion or ideology," Mr Littleproud said.
"It is not cruel and the science clearly demonstrates that.
"It is not diminishing either, it is growing, more markets are opening up and export volumes continued to grow in 2023 to their highest levels in years."
Mr Littleproud challenged both the Animals Australia and RSPCA to get vision of the standards on Ethiopian or Sudanese live export vessels and then compare this with current footage of the Australian boats like the one loaded at the Fremantle Port last weekend.
"Where is their moral compass?" he asked.
"The Australian live export industry has the highest animal welfare standards in the world and they are trying to shut it down for countries with no welfare standards to take their place.
"Why is the life of sheep in Australia valued more than one in Ethiopia or Sudan?
"If this was really about the welfare of animals, shouldn't they be focusing on countries with the lowest standards not the highest?"
Mr Littleproud said he was also concerned about the Cabinet in confidence status of the Independent Panel's report to the government.
"Western Australian's should absolutely be aggrieved by the fact that the report has not been released," he said.
"It can either be released in full or in part and shouldn't be taking this long.
"If they only release part of the report, then they are clearly demonstrating that this is all ideological and the science and economics show this.
"By not giving a date to work towards they are eroding confidence across the supply chain, they need to either just forget the policy or decide on a date."
The Federal government has confirmed to Farm Weekly the phase-out policy would not occur in this term of parliament.
Despite the Greens' push last week, the Labor government's stance has not changed and the implementation would not be rushed.
"The Greens position will have no bearing on the government's actions at all," a government spokesperson said.
"We have always said that we would undertake this process in an orderly and considered way, maximising onshore processing opportunities for the WA sheep industry."
Meanwhile the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) provided an update on live export vessel MV Bahija that recently returned to Fremantle Port under department instructions.
The vessel was reloaded last weekend and a new voyage is underway to avoid the Red Sea, going around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid turmoil surrounding the Houthi Rebels.
While this is a new voyage on a different route, Australian Alliance for Animals spokesperson Jed Goodfellow said the move was a failure to put animal welfare first.
DAFF said the decision was made in accordance with the requirements of the Export Control Act 2020.
All consignments of livestock exported from Australia are subject to inspection by departmental veterinarians to ensure they are fit for export and meet all importing country requirements.
