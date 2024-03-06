Struggle to find water in Salmon Gums

Dave Vandenberghe farms between Scaddan, Gibson, Salmon Gums and Grass Patch and relying on dam water, is struggling for good quality water.
While some areas of the State received good rainfall over the past week, that hasn't been the case for this farmer.
"There's not a drop at (the dam at) Salmon Gums, there hasn't been since December," Mr Vandenberghe said.
With 10,000 sheep, he has had to chase any water he can, moving the flock around regularly, as well as agisting and putting them in feedlots.
Mr Vandenberghe said the sheep were in good condition despite the lack of water.
"Grass Patch, there's still some water, Scaddan is hit and miss," Mr Vandenberghe said.
"Quality is starting to get ordinary too, as it (the dam) gets low.
"We've had to push them around to wherever there is reasonable water."
"Stubbles have finished, pastures were very poor from last year, there was no carrying capacity in those paddocks.
Mr Vandenberghe said he wanted to avoid paying the high costs for feed, given the state of the market.
"It's not too bad if you're selling the end product for reasonable money, but the other thing is that the prices are certainly lower than what we have done in previous years," he said.
Last year the area recorded about half as much growing season rainfall as usual, and he said the last time he saw decent rainfall for summer was in 2018.
"We probably had just over half of what we would normally get, we only had decent rain in June."
This affected last year's harvest, putting him well below average yields on previous years.
"It was a quick harvest, yields certainly tapered off pretty quick.
Mr Vandenberghe said it would take a lot of rain to put some moisture back in the soil and fill him with confidence.
"You'd probably need a good 50-60 millimetres, but we'll deal with less," he said.
"To turn things around you'd need substantial rain because it has been dry for a while."
However at this stage, he's not making any early decisions regarding his cropping program and is waiting to see what comes over the next couple of months.
