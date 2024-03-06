Farm Weekly
Questions raised after bushfire closes national highway

By Brooke Littlewood
March 6 2024 - 3:00pm
Livestock transporters and farmers were forced to park up and place, feed and water several thousand sheep and cattle, after bushfires closed Eyre Highway last month.

A bushfire that was left burning for two weeks, a string of 40-plus degree days and a national highway closed, with livestock transporters and farmers left to place several thousand sheep in a town declared water deficient.

