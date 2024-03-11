Farmer Field Day is on this Friday at Manjimup

This year's Warren District Agricultural Show will be expanded from its regular one day to a two day event that incorporates an inaugural Farmer Field Day Friday on March 15.
The field day will have a particular focus on calving times and details.
The South-West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, led by the Grower Group Alliance through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund, will be part of the field day mix.
The hub aims to connect with local farmers and promote Future Drought Fund projects and resources.
During the field day there will be a range of farm machinery, trade displays and demonstrations to see throughout the day.
Speakers include James Bowie from the Cattle Australia Beef Sustainability Framework and Lance Mudgeway from the Mulloon Institute presenting on water harvesting, biodiversity and animal health.
Barb Howard and Charles Otway will speak about holistic management and regrarians platform.
Mark Tupman and Blythe Calnan will hone in on pasture improvement and soil matters and Dean Ryan will talk about direct marketing.
Registrations and tickets for the show and field day can be purchased online through trybooking.
Food and drinks can be purchased from show vendors.
Patrons to the field day are encouraged to stay on for all the fun of the show, which will feature live music and fireworks from 4pm.
The field day starts at 10am and gates to the show will open from 9.30am.
Cattle judging will take place on Saturday, March 16 from 10am.
There will be an official opening of new upgrades to the cattle and livestock areas.
The focus of the Warren District Agricultural Show is to put the agriculture back into the agricultural show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.