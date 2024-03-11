Farm Weekly
Farmer Field Day is on this Friday at Manjimup

March 11 2024 - 1:00pm
An inaugural Farmer Field Day will be held as part of the Warren District Agricultural Show on Friday, March 15.
This year's Warren District Agricultural Show will be expanded from its regular one day to a two day event that incorporates an inaugural Farmer Field Day Friday on March 15.

