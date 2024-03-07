Coonamble Angus sale tops $32,000 (2)

Sale Summary
There may not have been any records broken at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay last week, like the past few years, but everyone there was still in awe of what the stud achieved given current market and seasonal conditions.
The sale was solid and consistent from start to finish as return buyers, who know the benefits of using Coonamble bulls and new buyers looking to gain these benefits, competed strongly against each other to secure the bulls that best suited their requirements - pushing prices to a high of $32,000 twice.
With 66 registered buyers sitting in the selling shed in front of the Nutrien Livestock auctioneering team, led by auctioneers Tiny Holly and Austin Gerhardy, there was no shortage of competition on the extremely even line-up of bulls presented by the Davis family, meaning all they had to do was add up the bids.
From the opening call from Mr Holly, the buyers who had travelled from as far away as Gingin in the north to Esperance and Westonia in the east and Pinjarra in the west, showed their confidence in the cattle industry, putting their fingers in the air on the bulls they had ticks against in their catalogues.
As a result, the selling team hardly started a bull at the $5000 reserve price.
When the final bull left the ring and the numbers were crunched, the stud had again cemented its reputation as a leading supplier of Angus genetics.
The numbers showed the Nutrien Livestock selling team had cleared all 126 bulls offered by the Davis family under the hammer to 54 different buyers, including 35 buyers that purchased multiple lots, for a massive gross of $1.7 million and a $13,492 average -which was back $4770 on last year.
While the figures were less than last year's record breaking sale, when both seasonal and market conditions were more favourable, come the end of the bull selling season the result will no doubt rank as one of the best.
In comparison, last year the stud offered and sold 126 bulls to a top of $106,000, a gross of $2.301 million and an average of $18,262.
It was not only the sale figures that impressed.
It was again the fact the huge result was built on the back of buying support from mainly commercial cattle producers keen to keep their herds moving forward with the best genetics possible, as they have seen the benefits of using Coonamble genetics first-hand after purchasing from the stud for many years.
Mr Holly said while no records were broken this year, the Davis family and the Coonamble stud still recorded a fantastic sale result, which was stronger than presale expectations.
"To achieve a 100 per cent clearance over more than 120 bulls and average well over $10,000 given what has transpired in the cattle industry in the past 12 months and what we have seen in other bull sales this year, is outstanding and a credit to the Coonamble program," Mr Holly said.
"It was an outstanding line-up of bulls offered by the stud which was even from start to finish.
"They are bred in the purple and have the figures, conformation and bodies to match.
"Right through the sale, the bulls were very well sought after - with good competition on every bull.
"Regular buyers, who know the genetics, competed against a handful of new buyers to ensure there was solid competition from start to finish which saw us still selling bulls for more than $20,000 in the last 25 lots.
"It doesn't matter what area these bulls go into, they thrive and perform and that is what keeps the buyers coming back and willing to bid up.
"The top end of the catalogue was again strongly supported by regular buyers that know the breeding and bloodlines as they chased new genetics for their herds.
"The sale however also provided the opportunity for people this year to get into Coonamble bloodlines at lower values compared to the past given the current position of the cattle market.
"The final result is a credit to the stud and the effort the Davis family put into their breeding program."
The impressive sale figures weren't the result of just a couple of high priced bulls, but rather a large number of bulls selling consistently for more than $10,000.
There were 21 bulls which sold for $20,000 or more, with three making $30,000 or more, while another 73 sold between $10,000 and $20,000.
Buyers with lower budgets were still able to operate and secure bulls, with a quarter of the catalogue making less than $10,000.
Last year there were 43 bulls that sold for $20,000 or more and this included 10 making in excess of $30,000 - which demonstrates just how even and consistent this year's sale was from start to finish.
With a very even catalogue packed full of top quality, well-structured bulls carrying some of the famous Coonamble bloodlines, as well as some new ones and backed up by great figures, there were plenty of bulls that could have attracted the attention of buyers.
In the end, however, there were two which just stood out that little bit more in the eyes of a number of potential buyers and sold for the equal top price of $32,000.
The first bull in the line-up to catch the eye of buyers was Coonamble Paratrooper T96 in lot nine.
When the deep, eye-catching 820 kilogram Paratrooper T96 entered the ring, buyers took notice.
Mr Holly took an opening bid on the classy bull and from there the price quickly rose as a handful of buyers threw in bids.
Eventually it was the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, which bid with the assistance of Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey, that prevailed with the final bid at $32,000 on the upstanding bull.
The early April-2022 drop, AI-bred Paratrooper T96 is a son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Coonamble R15, which is a Karoo Knockout K176 daughter.
Along with impressing on the eye, Paratrooper T96 also had a very good set of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of -2.6 for calving ease direct, +6.3 for calving ease daughters, -5.0 gestation length (GL), +7.7 birthweight (BWT), +79, +134 and +172 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +170 mature cow weight (MCW), +4 milk, +5.0 scrotal size (SS), -3.4 days to calving (DTC), +102 carcase weight (CWT), +3.4 EMA, -3.1 rib fat, -3.3 P8 fat, +0.5 retail beef yield (RBY), -0.6 IMF, -0.05 feed efficiency (NFI-F), +44 docility (DOC), +0.74 claw set and +0.78 foot angle.
With these figures, Paratrooper T96 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, MCW, CWT, top 2pc for SS and DOC, top 11pc foot angle and top 17pc calving ease daughters.
It has index values of +$203 for the $A index, +$184 for the $D index, +$257 for $GN index and +$188 for the GS index.
Luke Bairstow said they were very happy to have been able to secure Paratrooper T96 as they were chasing its Paratrooper bloodline, believing it - in combination with the Coonamble bloodline - is a great combination of genetics.
"To be able to get the two bloodlines in the one combination is a real bonus and something we were keen to get hold of," Mr Bairstow said.
"We already have three Paratrooper P15 sons in our sire battery, having purchased two from Arkle Angus last year and another this year and we were keen to get another one.
"The calves by the two we purchased last year are just starting to hit the ground and look good."
Along with the bull's genetic background, the Bairstows were also impressed by its phenotype and figures.
"He is a very powerful, well-structured, sound bull with a great temperament and very good feet," Mr Bairstow said.
"He is also a deep-bodied bull with good length.
"We have followed him for a little while and he has impressed all the way through.
"He is just a top all round sire with both a great outlook and very good figures especially for growth where he ranks in the top 1pc."
The Bairstows, who will join 1550 Angus breeders including 250 heifers and 200 breeders in a nucleus herd, will use Paratrooper T96 over mature cows carrying Coonamble Elevator bloodlines in their nucleus herd to breed replacement females and bulls for their own use.
Along with securing Paratrooper T96, the Bairstows also purchased three other bulls which included two ET-bred Heiken Broadview sons, Coonamble Broadview T73 (lot six) at the sale's $30,000 second top price and Coonamble Broadview T22 (lot two) at $24,000, as well as an AI-bred Glenoch-JK Makahu M602 son, Coonamble Makahu T82 (lot 41) at $27,000 equal third top price, as they chased more new bloodlines to infuse into their herd.
Mr Bairstow said Broadview T73 and Broadview T22 both had great depth of body and plenty of power.
"They also both have a good balanced set of figures," Mr Bairstow said.
"We will use them both over mature cows in our nucleus herd."
Coonamble T73 is out of a Baldridge Beast Mode B074 daughter (Coonamble Q489) and ranks in the top 1pc for 200-day weight, top 3pc for 400-day weight and SS, as well as top 5-10pc for 600-day weight, MCW and CWT, while Coonamble T22 is out of a Tuwharetoa Regent D145 daughter (Coonamble K4) and is in the top 3pc for 200-day weight and CWT and top 10-15pc for GL, 400 and 600-day weights and RBY.
When it came to Makahu T82, it is out of Baldridge 38 Special daughter, Coonamble R5 and ranks in the top 3pc for SS and top 6pc for MCW.
Mr Bairstow said it was easy to come and select bulls from the Coonamble offering as the stud always presents a very good and even line-up each year.
"This year was another impressive line-up of bulls where you could pick bulls out anywhere in the catalogue and buy," Mr Bairstow said.
"The new genetics looked very good while the bulls by the homebred sires again stacked up.
"The line-up was a credit to the Davis family."
The second bull to hit the day's $32,000 top price was Coonamble Goalkeeper T675 in lot 24.
Mr Holly took a starting bid of $10,000 on the deep, stretchy, 682kg bull, before a flurry of bids saw it surpass the $30,000 mark.
Then at $32,000 he knocked it down to the Cowan family's Arkle Angus stud, Munglinup.
Arkle Angus co-principal Siobhan Cowan said they picked Goalkeeper T675 for its excellent phenotype and its bloodline which will be an outcross for their herd.
"He is a very well structured bull with a balanced set of figures," Ms Cowan said.
"For his age he is a thick, well-muscled bull.
"He just stood out to us as a very good stud sire prospect.
"We will use him in our stud herd as a backup sire to our AI program."
The ET-bred, early September 2022-drop bull is by Baldridge SR Goalkeeper and out of Coonamble P391, which is by Coonamble Hector H249.
Along with being easy on the eye, Goalkeeper T675 also had a very good set of EBVs of +7.0 for calving ease direct, +5.5 for calving ease daughters, -4.9 GL, +3.4 BWT, +68, +129 and +162 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +143 MCW, +18 milk, +4 SS, -2.1 DTC, +87 CWT, +12.3 EMA, +1.9 rib fat, +1.7 P8 fat, +0.7 RBY, +0.7 IMF, -0.35 NFI-F, +38 DOC, +0.56 claw set and +0.46 foot angle.
With these figures Goalkeeper T675 ranks in the top 1pc for 400-day weight and foot angle, top 2pc for 200 and 600-day weights, top 5pc for MCW, EMA and DOC as well as top 6-10pc for SS, NFI-I, CWT and claw set.
It has index values of +$233 for the $A index (top 19pc), +$202 for $D index (top 12pc), +$307 for $GN index (top 20pc) and +$216 for the GS index (top 21pc).
Along with purchasing Goalkeeper T675, Arkle Angus also purchased Coonamble Q-Stick T513 from lot 29 at $16,000.
The early August 2022-drop bull, which is by a Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son, Coonamble Q484, will also be a new bloodline for the Arkle Angus herd.
The 658kg Q-Stick T513 ranks in the top 1pc for DOC, top 3pc for DTC and top 5-10pc for SS, claw set and foot angle, while it is in the top 10-20pc for the $A, $D and $GS indexes.
Longtime buyer the Lester family, Lester Pastoral Company, Manypeaks, was among the day's top price buyers, purchasing a sire at the sale's $27,000 equal third top price.
The Lesters bid to $27,000 for the 768kg Coonamble Paratrooper T85 in lot 14 which is an ET-bred son of Paratrooper P15 and out of Coonamble K4.
Paratrooper T85 ranks in the top 3pc for CWT and top 5-10pc for 400 and 600-day weight plus the $A, $GN and $GS indexes.
Along with purchasing Paratrooper T85 the Lesters also picked up two Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 sons at $16,000 and $12,000 and a Coonamble Kevin K314 son at $11,000 to finish with a team of four at an average of $16,500.
There were two bulls to make $26,000 in the catalogue.
The first was Coonamble Kevin K314 son, Coonamble Kevin T242, in lot one when it was knocked down at $26,000 to Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge and Black Market Angus stud, Donnybrook, in partnership.
The 826kg, thick, deep Kevin T242 ranks in the top 1pc for claw set, top 3pc for NFI-I and DOC plus top 6pc for DTC.
The other bull to hit the $26,000 mark was Coonamble 38 Special T54 in lot 15 when it sold to Wallacup Farms, Albany.
The 834kg, ET-bred bull is by Baldrigde 38 Special and out of grand old donor cow, Coonamble F152, which is a daughter of Te Mania Infinity 04 379.
It ranks in the top 4pc for foot angle, top 10pc NFI-I and top 10-15pc for calving ease direct, 200-day weight and claw set.
The Albany-based enterprise also purchased another three bulls to finish with a team of four at an average of $18,250.
Its team also included at $24,000 Coonamble Stellar T136, a Sitz Stellar 726D son that ranks in the top 1pc for 400 and 600-day weight, top 2pc for 200-day weight, GL and foot angle as well as top 3pc for MCW and the $D index.
Boyup Brook-based Rhodes Pastoral, which has been buying from the stud for more than five years and will join 800 breeders this year including 200 heifers, was also among the top-priced buyers.
It purchased five bulls to a top of $25,000 three times and an average of $19,200.
Its purchases at $25,000 were Coonamble Quaker T109 (by Coonamble Q502) which is in the top 10pc for NFI-I; Coonamble Pride T600 (by Coonamble Pride P23) which is in the top 5-10pc for GL, foot angle and claw set and Coonamble Goalkeeper T682 (by SR Goalkeeper) which is in the top 1pc for NFI-I, top 4pc foot angle and top 5-10pc for calving ease daughters, 200, 400 and 600-day weights and milk.
Rhodes Pastoral manager Michael Wright said they were chasing well-structured, soft bulls which had good shape, depth of body, a square behind and good shoulders and necks.
"In terms of figures the bulls had to have a low birthweight, good milk and high growth," Mr Rhodes said.
"We like buying from Coonamble because they don't push their bulls and when you take them home they stand up and are quality animals.
"They also have very good temperaments.
"The progeny is also in demand, the steers sell themselves while our mated heifers, because of their breeding, are always chased.
"For the past two years we have sold our mated heifers to Arkle Farms as they continue to build as they know the genetics behind them and really want them because of that."
The Carroll family, Rayview Park, Kalgan, also went to $25,000 for a sire which was part of a team of four purchased at an average of $15,000.
Topping the Carroll's team at $25,000 was Coonamble Ned T521 in lot 116.
Ned T521 is by Coonamble Ned N12 and ranks in the top 2pc for DOC, top 12pc claw set and top 19pc foot angle.
In addition to the buyers already mentioned that purchased multiple teams, there were a number of others which had an influence not only only in terms of the prices they paid, but also the number of bulls they purchased and the biggest of these were return buyers Murray River Farms, Waroona, and the Wishart family, PM & CJ Wishart, Bremer Bay, both securing six bulls.
The Murray River Farms' team averaged $15,500 and topped at $19,000 twice paid for a Quarterback Q011 son which is in the top 2pc for P8 fat and top 6pc for rib fat and for a Coonamble Next Step N432 son that is in the top 14pc for rib fat and top 21pc for P8 fat.
Murray River Farms manager Geoff Hillman said they were looking for bulls which had both good structures and figures to use over mature cows and heifers.
"The operation has continued to buy from Coonamble for many years because it presents a good line-up of bulls to choose from each year," Mr Hillman said.
"The bulls also breed very well for us and in the first 12 months I have been managing the herd I have been very impressed with what they have bred."
This year Murray River Farms is looking to join 550 Angus females for a February/March calving.
It aims to sell its steers as weaners in December, while heifers surplus to requirements are sold in January weaner sales.
The Wishart family, which has been longtime supporters of Coonamble, averaged $10,000 across its team of five - which topped at $15,000.
Just behind Murray River Farms and the Wishart family in terms of numbers purchased was Neil Wandel, Willawayup Farms, Esperance, and Ridley Plains, Esperance, which each purchased five bulls, while Gorman Pastoral, Wellstead, purchased four.
Willawayup Farms averaged $10,000 across its team that peaked at $13,000, while Ridley Plains averaged slightly higher at $10,800 for its team that topped at $12,000 twice.
The Gorman Pastoral team topped at $12,000 and averaged $10,750.
There were a couple of buyers that purchased at the top end of the market which went home with two bulls and these included Waymu Farms, Willyung, which purchased at $23,000 and $20,000; Semini Enterprises Pty Ltd, Cowaramup, which purchased at $20,000 and $19,000 and Bott Livestock Trust, Esperance, which purchased at $20,000 and $14,000.
