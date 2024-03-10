Whispering Pines Angus peaks at $11,500

Following the success of the inaugural Whispering Pines bull sale last year, stud principals Clare and Clayton Trigwell were quietly confident of a good result following comment from previous purchasers and interested visitors at the recent open inspection day and when the sale concluded last week they wouldn't have been disappointed.
With the average of registered cattle studs in Australia being seven years, the Whispering Pines connections of the third generation is an outstanding effort.
New and return buyers ensured a positive result at the sale for the Trigwells, with 20 of the 24 two-year-old bulls offered selling under the hammer of the Nutrien Livestock selling team to a top of $11,500 and an average of $6325.
Given current market and seasonal conditions, the result compared more than favourably with the inaugural fixture where 15 from 17 bulls sold to a top of $13,500 and average of $8200.
(Under the hammer results)
This meant the average was back $1875 on last year, however the number of bulls sold was up by five head compared to last year.
Nutrien Livestock, auctioneer and Bridgetown representative Austin Gerhardy said the sale featured an outstanding offering of Angus bulls and their presentation was a credit to the Trigwell family.
"Competition was very strong throughout the catalogue from a willing gallery of repeat and new buyers and this ensured a strong clearance rate for the sale," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Price were also strong as buyers looked to invest in quality despite market and seasonal conditions.
"Overall it was a pleasing sale result for the Trigwell family."
Hitting the sale's $11,500 top price was, Whispering Pines T74 in lot five.
The Whispering Pines Q82 son attracted strong interest and competition before being knocked down to Cima Farm, Napier, for $11,500.
T74 had a balanced set of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) including -6.9 for gestation length (GL), +4.2 for birthweight (BWT), +51, +92 and +116 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +21 for milk, +55 carcase weight (CWT), +2.2 rib fat and +2.7 rump fat, which was the attraction for prospective buyers.
Six lots later Cima Farm added another Whispering Pines Q82 son, Whispering Pines T56, to its order at $7500.
This bull had figures of -3.2 for GL, +5.5 BWT, +56, +95 and +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +68 CWT, +7.9 EMA, +1.3 rib fat and +1.5 rump fat.
The sale started with Whispering Pines T15 in lot one and it sold at $6500 to B & J Armstrong, Northcliffe.
T15 is by Square B True North 8052, which is described as a combination of calving ease with explosive growth while maintaining moderate and efficient mature cow size.
Return buyers after purchasing for the first time in 2023, D & JM Walters, Acton Park, were proof of the performance of the Whispering Pines bloodlines.
This year they purchased two bulls again.
Mr Walters had expressed his approval of the current sires being used in the stud and was happy to return and buy.
He purchased lot two, Whispering Pines T92 for $6500 and lot eight, Whispering Pines T25 for $7000.
T92 is a son of Whispering Pines N48 and out of Whispering Pines Q45, a Sitz Investment daughter.
It has EBVs of -5.5 for GL, +4.4 BWT, +55, +94 and +127 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +22 milk, +81 CWT and +6.3 EMA.
T25 is by True North and out of another Sitz Investment dam, Whispering Pines Q21.
This bull has a high milk EBV of +32 and high EMA of +11.2 coupled with a low BWT figure of +1.8.
Other multiple buyers were SR Latch, Karridale, which purchased two new sires.
First was lot three, Whispering Pines T57, by Whispering Pines R47 and from another Sitz Investment daughter, Whispering Pines R10, costing $6500.
Then the Latchs purchased lot 21 for $7000.
This bull was another Whispering Pines R47 son with similar breeding with its dam also by Sitz Investment.
Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, also bought two new sires, first paying $7000 for Whispering Pines T93, a son of Whispering Pines P72, which was described by the stud as the standout bull from its embryo transfer program using highly influential LD Capitalist 316 and an elite donor cow.
With balanced figures and natural eye appeal, T93 attracted buyers' attention.
Kelly-Brae added lot 17 to the load, paying $5000 for a bull by Sitz Stellar 726D and out of an LD Capitalist daughter.
Nutrien Livestock agents supported the sale strongly buying on behalf of clients who could not attend.
They bought lot seven, Whispering Pines T6, for GC & AM Wills, Busselton, at $6000.
T6 is sired by True North and has EBVs including +2.2 for BWT and +10.1 for EMA.
Only having to travel from the edge of town, D & J Morris, Boyanup, could have walked their purchase home.
They paid $7000 for lot nine, a Whispering Pines N48 son, with a high docility rating.
Volume buyer, PJ Boley, Alexandra Bridge, took home three bulls, topping at $7000 for lot 15, a True North son.
The Boleys also bought a Chiltern Park Moe son and a Sitz Stellar 726D son, both at $5000.
Others to buy in the sale were Brunswick producers MV & CJ Harnett which paid $6500 for a Whispering Pines Q82 son with great eye muscle content, while RP Bellairs purchased a True North son at $5000.
Negotiations were continuing as Farm Weekly left the sale on any unsold bulls which would increase an already good clearance for the stud.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.