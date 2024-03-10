Farm Weekly
Whispering Pines Angus peaks at $11,500

By By Rob Francis
March 10 2024 - 4:00pm
Prices topped at $11,500 in the Whispering Pines Angus bull sale at Boyanup last week when this bull sold to Cima Farm, Napier. With the bull were Whispering Pines stud principals Clayton and Clare Trigwell.
Following the success of the inaugural Whispering Pines bull sale last year, stud principals Clare and Clayton Trigwell were quietly confident of a good result following comment from previous purchasers and interested visitors at the recent open inspection day and when the sale concluded last week they wouldn't have been disappointed.

