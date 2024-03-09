$25,000 for Southend Tiptop at Katanning

An exceptionally even line-up of well-presented silver Murray Grey cattle, both bulls and heifers, ensured there was plenty of buying opportunity for all sale attendees at the Wise family's 28th annual on-property sale at Katanning last week.
A catalogue made up of 48 bulls, 10 registered heifers and 70 commercial heifers that had outstanding genetics and visual appeal, along with impressive Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs), were offered.
The 2024 sale team attracted strong support from buyers who were able to attend the sale, as well as plenty of local and interstate interest via the AuctionsPlus platform.
On AuctionsPlus, the catalogue had 1483 views and 65 logins, with 21 online bids placed from three active bidders, two of which were successful.
When it came to the bulls, 33 of the 48-head offering sold to an average of $7773 and a whopping high of $25,000.
In the female side of the catalogue, five of the 10 registered heifers found new homes, averaging $2480 and reaching $3500, while all 70 unregistered heifers were sold (in lots of five each) to a high of $950, three times, averaging $857.
In last year's sale, 43 of 54 bulls sold to average $9047, while all 10 registered heifers averaged $3330 and all 70 commercial heifers averaged $2025.
While the sale average was back on last year, the stud offered an impressive sale team, which saw prices reflect the current market and seasonal conditions that the WA beef industry is experiencing, not the quality of the bulls.
Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling said he was pleased with the sale result and the quality line-up that was offered.
"It was an exceptional draft of bulls, which attracted good support and competition on the top-end," Mr Watling said.
"The line-up gave buyers plenty of opportunity and quality to select from.
"There was good stud interest in the bull offering too, which was positive."
Mr Watling said it was a lovely heifer draft, which presented buyers with a great buying opportunity.
"It is a credit to the Wise family on their investment into the breed and their new sire addition from the Melaleuca Murray Grey stud recently."
Mr Watling took bids from left, right and centre for the lot one bull which caused a bidding frenzy, both in-sale and online when it was knocked down at $25,000 to Stephen Sims, Aurora Murray Grey stud, New South Wales, via AuctionsPlus.
Southend Tiptop is a son of Southend Roman R545 and out of Southend Q461 Urban Girl.
The 942 kilogram sire boasts EBVs of +4.6 birthweight (BWT), +49, +76 and +105 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +108 mature cow weight (MCW), +7 for milk, +1.2 scrotal size (SS), +77 carcase weight (CWT), +3.0 eye muscle area (EMA), -0.3 and -0.4 for rib and rump fats, +1.5 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.2 intramuscular fat (IMF).
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, MCW and CWT, top 10pc for milk and EMA and top 15pc for SS.
Mr Sims, who is the NSW Murray Grey Society director, said he knew the Southend Murray Grey stud principal and their roles in the Murray Grey Society and it was his first time purchasing from the stud.
"My birthweights in my herd are getting a bit high, so this bulls' EBVs matched perfectly with what I am breeding for,'' Mr Sims said.
"His low birthweight figures and his accuracy levels are high as are my stocks, which works very well."
Mr Sims said the bull had a good tail setting which I was also looking for in a bull.
"I want to clean up a few of my cows with high tail settings so he was the ideal bull," he said.
"I've been looking at some other bulls but they just didn't have the same EBVs or potential as this bull has.
"I have been looking for a long time to get a suitable bull and he has been the only one in a long time to tick all the boxes."
Mr Sims will use his new purchase over his nucleus stud herd of 70 plus Murray Grey cows.
Taking out second top-priced honours was Southend Tango, which attracted lots of spirited bidding and was eventually snapped up by Nutrien Midvale account for $14,000.
Tango is a son of Onward Jarvis K14 and out of Southend P91 with EBVs of +3.0 BWT, +21, +29 and +53 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +57 MCW, +1 for milk, +0.3 SS, +28 CWT, +1.5 EMA, +0.5 and +0.8 for rib and rump fats, +0.3 RBY and +0.5 IMF.
With these figures, the 884kg bull ranks in the top 10pc for rib and rump fats and IMF.
Nutrien Livestock, Gingin agent Greg Neaves bought on behalf of the account and said the client focused on the softness of the bull and its low birthweight figures.
"They were also selecting based on the Onward Jarvis K14 bloodline and plan to use the new bull over their Murray Grey herd," Mr Neaves said.
The third top price sum of $12,500 was paid by a NSW account for a 837kg bull from lot five, Southend TNT.
TNT is another well-sought after Southend Roman R545 son and out of Southend Q480 Perfection, with EBVs of +2.3 BWT, +44, +71 and +94 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +97 MCW, +6 for milk, +1.0 SS, +69 CWT, +2.6 EMA, +0.1 and +0.1 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY and +0.8 IMF.
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for BWT, 200, 400 and 600-day weight, MCW, CWT, top 15pc EMA and top 20pc for milk and IMF.
There were three volume buyers in the bull offering, all securing three bulls each.
Ocumup Grazing paid the highest average of the three accounts, at $7000 and a high of $8000, twice, while Lake Muir Prime Beef, Lake Muir, paid a high of $8000 to average $6667, and Deeside Muirs, Manjimup, paid an average of $5667 and a high of $6000, twice.
Ocumup Grazing first purchased a Southend Narssist son, Southend Truman, which ranks in the top 1pc for 400-day weight, top 5pc for 200-day weight, CWT and SS, top 10pc for 600-day weight and MCW and top 20pc for milk and EMA, followed by a Southend Roman R545 son, Southend Thirsty, which ranks in the top 10pc BWT and CWT and top 20pc for 200-day weight and EMA.
Lake Muir Prime Beef also paid a high of $8000 for a Southend Rollo son, Southend Thick, from pen eight which ranks in the top 20pc for 200-day weight, CWT and milk.
Deeside Muirs paid $6000 on two occasions, firstly for a Wallawong Xyris son, Southend Tyrant, which ranks in the top 5pc for CWT, top 10pc for BWT, 200-day weight and milk and top 15pc for 400-day weight, while the other $6000 sire Southend Tomas, by Southend Narssist, ranks in the top 5pc for 400-day weight, CWT, SS, top 10pc for 600-day weight, top 15pc for 200-day weight, top 20pc for MCW, EMA and milk.
Other notable accounts purchasing from the top-end were Whitefield Estate, Scotsdale, and BA & LD James & GE Bell, Kalgan.
Whitefield Estate secured two bulls to a $8750 average and a high of $10,000.
They first secured $10,000 Southend Thanos, which is a 927kg sire by Wallawong Xyris and out of Southend K-Perfection and then a $7500 Wheelview Finn son, Southend Toby.
Thanos ranks in the top 1pc for 200 and 400-day weight and CWT, top 5pc for 600-day weight and top 10pc MCW and milk.
The Kalgan account also secured a $10,000 sire, Southend Tucker which weighs 962kg and is sired by Southend Narssist and out of Southend H-Cindy.
Tucker ranks in the top 1pc for 200 and 400-day weight, top 5pc for 600-day weight and CWT, top 10pc SS and top 20pc for rib and rump fats.
In the registered heifer offering, five of the 10 heifers offered sold, with prices reaching a high of $3500.
Nangara Grazing, Manjimup, paid the sum for Southend T65 Tulip, which is a daughter of Southend Roman R545 and out of Southend Q502 Tulip.
The stylish young heifer has EBVs of +2.0 BWT, +39, +64, +89 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +92 MCW, +2 for milk, +1.5 SS and +66 CWT.
With these figures she ranks in the top 1pc for CWT, top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and MCW and top 10pc SS.
The Manjimup account rounded out its purchases with a heifer from pen 58, Southend T71 Raelen which is also a Southend Roman R545 daughter and out of Southend L926 Raelen at $2900.
With these figures the well-rounded female ranks in the top 1pc for CWT, top 5pc for 600-day weight, top 10pc for 200 and 400-day weight and MCW and top 15pc for SS.
Taking out second top price honours in the run was $3000 female, Southend T60 Perfection, which is a daughter of Southend Roman R545 and out of Southend N106 Reflection, which was knocked down to GD Wicks & Son, South Australia.
The spring-drop female has EBVs of +3.0 BWT, +44, +70, +94 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +98 MCW, +4 for milk, +1.3 SS and +69 CWT.
It ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, CWT and MCW and top 10pc SS.
The Wicks family rounded out its sales with one of two remaining $1500 females, a Southend Roman R545 daughter Southend T64 Gemstone.
The remaining $1500 registered female, Southend Roman R545 daughter, Southend T67 Temptation was secured by Napier Cattle Co, Napier.
Last to sell was the 70-head offering of unmated, unregistered heifers, which sold in lots of five and had no trouble finding new homes.
The top price of $950 was achieved on three occasions and was met first by Napier Cattle Co.
The five unmated, unregistered heifers were born from March through to May (nine to 11 months old on sale day) and weighed an average of 428kg.
Tilba Pastoral, Denmark, was the other account that paid the $950, twice, for a total of 10 heifers across two pens which ranged from nine to 11mo and weighed a 407kg/ave for the first pen and 415kg/ave for the second pen.
The Denmark account took five pens home with them (25 head) to average $920.
AG & JC Murray, Narrikup, were the volume buyers in the run securing 35 unmated, unregistered same age (nine to 11mo) heifers that averaged $807 and ranged from 342kg/ave to 428kg/ave.
The remaining pen of heifers were bought by Henco Rural, Donnybrook, for $800.
