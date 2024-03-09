Farm Weekly
$25,000 for Southend Tiptop at Katanning

By Kyah Peeti
March 9 2024 - 9:00pm
With the top price bull, a Southend Roman R545 son, Southend Tiptop which sold for $25,000 to Stephen Sims, Aurora Murray Grey stud, New South Wales, via AuctionsPlus is Elders Katanning agent Steele Hathway (left), Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling, Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner and Southend Murray Grey stud principal Kurt Wise.
An exceptionally even line-up of well-presented silver Murray Grey cattle, both bulls and heifers, ensured there was plenty of buying opportunity for all sale attendees at the Wise family's 28th annual on-property sale at Katanning last week.

