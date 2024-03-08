New Goldie oat variety is just right

InterGrain has released new milling oat variety Goldie, which has exceptional yield capacity, disease resistance and is suitability to all WA oat growing regions.
After being granted milling accreditation by the Grains Australia's Oat Variety Classification Committee, and promising hay quality data, it is set to become a staple variety for oat growers across Australia.
Goldie, formally known as breeding code 13008-18, is a mid-spring maturing milling oat suitable, which is the highest yielding milling oat available, offering a yield improvement over widely grown grain varieties such as Bannister, Williams and Bilby.
Goldie also offers a strong improvement for grain quality receival standards, with good test weight and low screenings.
InterGrain oat breeder Dr Allan Rattey said Goldie stood out as a potential winner right from the beginning when they took over the National Oat Breeding Program (NOBP) in 2021.
"We have watched this line outperform others in National Variety Trials (NVT) across three seasons, showing Goldie's versatility over a broad range of environments," Dr Rattey said.
"Goldie provides growers a yield improvement of four per cent over Bannister, 8pc over Williams and 10pc over Bilby across all oat growing regions from WA across to southern New South Wales.
"We fast-tracked Goldie in late 2021 to provide the industry a high yielding variety as quickly as possible.
"Along with excellent grain yields and quality attributes, early hay yield and quality data looks promising for export hay with more data to be collected over the 2024 season."
Goldie is a mid-maturity variety, and is well suited for the second week of April to mid-May sowing window.
It has strong panicle emergence and flowers approximately four to seven days earlier than Bannister.
It's about five centimetres taller than Bannister, and is closer to Williams in height - medium tall.
Goldie's disease resistance profile is similar to Bannister with Septoria rated moderately susceptible and moderately resistant to cereal cyst nematodes.
"InterGrain has deployed a novel oats seed purification system that has greatly reduced the frequency of other cereal crops in seed lots that are commercially available to growers in 2024," Dr Rattey said.
He said Goldie was bred in 2013 and selected in early generation stages by Dr Pamela Zwer and the NOBP team led by South Australian Research and Development Institute.
With Dr Zwer's advice, InterGrain entered Goldie into NVT in 2021.
Goldie seed is very limited for 2024, so keep an eye out for Goldie in trials this season and place an order for 2025 through local resellers and Seedclub Members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.