New Goldie oat variety is just right

March 9 2024 - 10:00am
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey (right) and Melchiorre Seeds Jason Melchiorre standing in a Goldie paddock at Narrogin, last September.
InterGrain has released new milling oat variety Goldie, which has exceptional yield capacity, disease resistance and is suitability to all WA oat growing regions.

