Yellow spot wheat resistance on horizon

New wheat varieties resistant to yellow spot are on the horizon, following the discovery and stacking of new resistance genes that will help make future varieties less susceptible to the fungal pathogen yellow spot.
The research is led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and is a co-investment of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), aiming to create robust resistance packages for plant breeders.
DPIRD research scientist Manisha Shankar said identified genes were stacked in various combinations using genetic techniques into fixed lines adapted to western, southern and northern regions of Australia.
"The most promising lines are now making their way through commercial wheat breeding programs with the hope that new wheat varieties with resistance to yellow spot will be developed within the next five years or so," Dr Shankar said.
"A second aim of the project was to generate parental stocks enriched for yellow spot resistance by developing a multi-parent advanced generation inter-cross (MAGIC), population and maximising genetic recombination.
"Eleven MAGIC lines were identified as having very high levels of resistance and are crucial genetic stocks for future breeding," she said
In Australia, yellow spot is estimated to cause annual losses of $212 million.
Dr Shankar said spin-off research from this project had led to the development of genetic material targeting multiple diseases, including yellow spot, nodorum blotch and powdery mildew and a new collaborative project involving various breeding companies.
GRDC acting senior manager genetic technologies Pip Wilson said this was an important step in the journey to provide improved genetic solutions for yellow spot management to Australian growers.
"With major achievements in identification and development of resistant lines already made, the main aim of this project was to validate these resistances through trials across multiple years and locations to ensure broad effectiveness," Dr Wilson said.
"The project also ensured that resistant lines were adoption-ready for plant breeders.
"Once commercially available, the new varieties produced as a result of this research will give Australian growers access to critical tools for effective and durable yellow spot disease management."
