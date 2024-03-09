Farm Weekly
Yellow spot wheat resistance on horizon

March 9 2024 - 4:00pm
DPIRD research scientist Manisha Shankar has profiled advances in genetic technology to breed new wheat lines resistant to yellow spot.
New wheat varieties resistant to yellow spot are on the horizon, following the discovery and stacking of new resistance genes that will help make future varieties less susceptible to the fungal pathogen yellow spot.

