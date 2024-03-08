Farm Weekly
Project explores emerging legume crops

March 8 2024 - 1:00pm
Stirlings to Coast Farmers research and development co-ordinator Dan Fay (left) and CSIRO Farming Systems senior scientist Dr Andrew Fletcher, examine the summer legume trial at Perillup. The trial is underway as part of the WA Agricultural Research Collaborations new N-ABLE project.
The WA Agricultural Research Collaboration's latest grains project will explore new ways to maximise legume crop use, aimed at increasing farm profit and reducing synthetic nitrogen fertiliser reliance in cropping systems.

