Farm Weekly
Home/News

Live export focus at crisis meeting for national sheep industry

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:26am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 70 npeople attended the South Perth session of the roadshow, kicking off the second day.
About 70 npeople attended the South Perth session of the roadshow, kicking off the second day.

In an unprecedented move to date, sheep producers and industry members in South Australia held a live sheep export crisis meeting the day before a coalition led roadshow started its schedule around Western Australia to meet with producers on the same subject.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.