Social event to launch 51st Woolorama

Roe MLA and event patron Peter Rundle, officially opened the 51st Wagin Woolorama and 120th Wagin Agricultural Society show at an invitation only function for sponsors last Thursday night.
The Katanning farmer said it was one of his parliamentary highlights to be asked to do so at an event that held such a long association and significant memories for him.
"I remember coming here with my parents every year, my dad buying a combine in the middle of the oval, more recently visiting each year with my wife Andrea and our boys James and Sam, and it was here at Woolorama that Tuck Waldron (former WA National and member for Wagin) sat me down to encourage me to think about standing for this electorate," Mr Rundle said.
"Five years later I was elected.
"In my role as shadow minister for education I get great pleasure in seeing the involvement of the agricultural colleges and the next generation coming through in our industry."
President Paul Powell paid tribute to the strong community spirit that had kept the Wagin Agricultural Society and Woolorama alive and well for 120 years.
"A show of this magnitude does not happen without the valuable contribution of our valued sponsors, our media partners, exhibitors and of course our loyal band of volunteers.
"And to our wonderful, committed, cohesive, totally invested staff and support staff, what an incredible job you have done to get us to this point.
It has been an absolute pleasure working with you."
Wagin Woolorama 2024 rural ambassador Jack Stallard, who moved to Wagin seven years ago, but is well entrenched working on a local cropping and sheep property, spoke of how this year's Let's Get Together theme resonated with him.
"I am passionate about mental health, staying connected and checking in on your mates," Mr Stallard said.
"Life can get busy, whether it be work, family, sport, volunteering or other commitments people have and it can be easy to lose touch with your friends.
"Events like Woolorama provide the perfect excuse to take time out and catch up and celebrate this amazing industry (agriculture) we all care so much about."
Retired Mondo Butchers founder and meat industry specialist of 59 years Vince Garreffa, at Woolorama to provide some meat cutting demonstrations, also spoke about the importance of mental health.
"Saying hello and sitting down to talk to someone could save a life," said Mr Garreffa, who has battled his own mental health issues.
"Caring makes such a difference, be nice to someone, give five dollars to that person begging on the median strip, think positive, not negative.
"Spread kindness, it's a virus but it starts with you doing something nice first."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.