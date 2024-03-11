Social event to launch 51st Woolorama

Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell presented Wendy Pederick, Wagin, with the 2024 Woolorama appreciation award at the official opening. Ms Pederick was head steward of the fruits and preserves section for 10 years from 1990 to 2000, trade fair secretary in 2001-2002, secretary from 2008 - 2014, and publicity officer from 2013 to 2017. She also organised a media day at short notice in 2022 and compiled a digital montage celebrating 50 years of Woolorama in 2023. Mr Powell said Ms Pedericks contribution was typified by a very professional approach with meticulous documenting, recording and archiving, along with a respectful and helpful mindset towards volunteers. A clearly surprised Ms Pederick said she was part of a long list of people behind me and ahead of me. I am just a little cog in the wheel of Woolorama, Ms Pederick said. I have been a head steward, a livestock exhibitor (showing their Corralyn sheep with her husband Arthur), a volunteer and in paid roles and I have loved every minute of it. Woolorama has really put Wagin on the map and I believe little towns need that something that gives them a point of difference. Congratulations to the current staff for all your work too.