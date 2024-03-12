Southend unled cattle dominance continues

The Wise family's Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, continued to dominate the champion titles in this year's unled section of the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at the 2024 Wagin Woolorama.
More exhibits and entrants this year made competition tougher for judge Kevin Yost, Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, who was impressed with the presentation of the unled cattle throughout all classes.
This year marks the fifth year in a row Southend Murray Grey stud principal Kurt Wise has won the grand champion unled heifer pair title.
The pair was made up of two even, well-bred Murray Grey heifers that were too hard to beat.
The heifers were daughters of Southend Narcissist and Southend Roman, who himself enjoyed some showring success, judged the multibreed senior champion bull again this year.
Mr Yost said with the pair of heifers, he was looking for a well structured pair of females.
"I was looking for enough femininity in the pair, as well as them both retaining strength to be able to produce quality progeny, which they fit well," Mr Yost said.
Southend stud's success continued into the single animal classes, winning both the champion unled bull and heifer titles.
But it was its bull Southend Uptown U119 that eclipsed its stablemate for grand champion honours when Mr Yost awarded it the overall grand champion unled exhibit title.
Uptown is an early April 2023 AI-bred son of Southend Ralph R539, which sold for the stud's $24,000 previous record top price.
Southend stud's champion heifer Southend Perfection U232 is a mid-May 2023 naturally joined daughter of Tullibardine Ripsnorter R111 and a heifer's first calf.
Mr Yost said the champion bull was extremely impressive.
"The young bull I chose was a clear winner," he said.
"When he got out there and moved around in the ring, he was everything I was looking for in a bull.
"He had good length, structure and muscle and a good head on him too.
"On top of this he had a good hooded eye and a nice clean sheath and adequate testicles for a bull his age."
In terms of heifers, Mr Yost said it was a tough competition.
"I went with the Murray Grey heifer because she was a bit more complete in what I was looking for, hence why I chose her," he said.
The Giles family, Quicksilver Charolais stud, Newdegate, was a fierce contender in the competition and took out the reserve champion unled bull sash for their well-presented bull Quicksilver U15.
U15 was a late February 2023 born ET bred bull by Canadian sire Pro-Shar Diamondback.
Taking out the reserve champion unled heifer title was sleek Angus heifer Venturon U The One, exhibited by the Thompson family's Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook.
U The One was the first heifer born by one of Venturon's newest sires Alpine Real Deal purchased for $90,000 and was ET-bred out of Cherylton Rado P205.
CHAMPIONS
