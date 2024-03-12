Goldenover takes Ile de France honours

Support for the Ile de France breed continued at the Wagin Woolorama this year, with two studs presenting 14 sheep for judging in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds competition.
It was almost a case of the old versus the new - Goldenover studmaster Ray Batt, who entered two rams and two ewes for judging, introduced the breed into WA in 2009 by importing embryos and semen from South Africa, while Monteray stud principal Brendan Lamont, with his show team of 10 sheep, is a relative newcomer, having only shown for the first time four years ago.
But despite the small numbers, there was still strong competition between the two studs, which were judged by Braden Lange, Ockley Part stud, Narrogin.
In the end it was a ram and ewe from Goldenover that emerged victorious as champions of the breed, with the reserve champions both from Monteray - as a matter of fact they were twins.
When deciding on his champion Ile de France ram, Mr Lange said the Goldenover ram, which had come from the ram under one year showing milk teeth and born before May 31, had scale that he couldn't look past.
"There was no beating him for growth for age - he had so much more meat, which made it a pretty easy decision," he said.
"The Monteray ram is a very structurally correct, well-balanced, well put together ram, but a bit smaller."
When it came time to choose between the Goldenover ram and ewe for grand champion Ile de France, which were both by Ockley Park stud from stud sire 190031, it was the ewe that Mr Lange placed first.
"She is very feminine but is a big ewe- she has a huge amount to offer," he said.
"You don't generally see ewes that are that powerful and yet that feminine, with a beautiful neck extension and white face."
Mr Lange said at the end of the day, his philosophy for judging was based on animals with good structure.
"They're no good if they can't get around in the paddock," he said.
Monteray had success in the three group classes, winning the group of three ewes, one ram and two ewes, and group of two rams and two ewes classes.
Mr Lamont has about 50 breeding ewes at his property at Tambellup and said he had been impressed with the quick growing traits of the breed, as well as having a nice barrel and plenty of meat coverage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.