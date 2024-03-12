Farm Weekly
Goldenover takes Ile de France honours

By Linda Sharman
March 12 2024 - 4:00pm
Farm Weekly representative Tamara Hooper (left) and judge Braden Lange, Narrogin, with the grand champion Ile de France and champion Ile de France ewe held by Goldenover stud representative Kirsty Wagenhauser.
Support for the Ile de France breed continued at the Wagin Woolorama this year, with two studs presenting 14 sheep for judging in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds competition.

