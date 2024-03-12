BlazeAid camp helps Howatharra rebuild

Last December, Howatharra mixed farmer Calvin Royce lost years of work in soil health, kilometres of fencing and paddocks of summer pasture for his livestock, in the span of about six hours.
The third-generation farmer ended the year recuperating from a bushfire which tore through the majority of his farm.
On December 10, the conditions were just right for a devastating fire - wind speeds of between 70-80 kilometres, and temperatures in the 40 degrees Celsius.
"It just annihilated everything, they talk about hot fires and cold fires, that was about as hot as you could get," Mr Royce recalled.
While harvest had thankfully finished a few weeks earlier, Mr Royce lost paddocks of oat and serradella pastures which were just ready to put his livestock in.
"You go from thinking you're in a pretty good spot, all prepped for summer and then you lose all your pasture; not just your stubble but standing crops," Mr Royce said.
"We don't have a lot of spare time normally, and when you chuck a big heap of fencing into the mix, I had no time whatsoever."
Mr Royce had worked hard to build soil carbon, soil microbiomes and organic matter in the paddocks, using techniques like stubble retention and controlled grazing.
"It's been a conscious effort for the past five years," he said.
"That was the thing that had hit me the hardest, was the effort that had gone into that gone in a couple of hours."
Howatharra is exposed to coastal winds, and after the bushfire, much of the top layer of soil in his paddocks had completely blown away.
"You've just got this dirty great black dust bowl, it's hard to watch it all blow away," Mr Royce said.
With a bit of rain this year, it's less dusty, but some parts of the paddocks are down to coarse hard pan instead of soil.
In total, about 500 hectares of arable land were burnt, and an unknown amount on non-arable land which the livestock are on.
Earlier this year, a BlazeAid camp got to work pulling down fences.
BlazeAid is an Australia-wide volunteering organisation, which offers labour to assist in natural disaster relief.
Before the volunteers showed up, Mr Royce said he was driving around in a daze, overwhelmed by the massive clean up job.
He had livestock on Northwest Coastal Highway and Coronation Beach Road which run through his farm, and nowhere to put them.
"While we're doing plenty of other things, they're just chipping away at it," Mr Royce said.
"We're doing fencing, they're doing fencing, but we need to get it done.
"It's just a great weight off your mind, knowing that it's getting done."
The camp started on January 15 and is still working through clean up and installing fences.
Camp co-ordinator Kerrie Bennett said the team of eight volunteers had pulled down about 35km of burnt fencing and installed 7km of new fencing, with another 27km to go.
One of their biggest obstacles has been the extreme heat.
"Once you start getting over 45 degrees Celsius for days on end, that is unusual," Mr Royce said.
"It's knocked us around quite a lot, I can't let them work on some days," Ms Bennett said.
When the camp is finished at Howatharra, she will set up a new camp at Kulin.
Ms Bennett was meant to co-ordinate this camp more than a month ago, but were hit by delays.
"I could certainly use more volunteers," she said.
Previously from Queensland, Ms Bennett said she wanted to do something more fulfilling with her retirement, and now travels around in her motorhome.
There are volunteers from around WA, like her, who were happy to lend a hand when travelling.
Ms Bennett has seen the difference people power can make to an individual or a community.
"You get far more out of it than you ever put into it," she said.
"It's very rewarding."
And at the end of the day, fences are replaceable, but farmers aren't.
"You can hear him (Mr Royce) when he's talking about it, just how much it affected him," Ms Bennett said.
"Mental health is a big thing in these things, that's one thing BlazeAid recognises.
"The fences can wait another day.
"We're good listeners."
