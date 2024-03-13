Farm Weekly
Home/News

Book launch marks CWA 100th celebrations

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 13 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABC morning presenter Nadia Mitsopoulos (left), welcomed guests to the Women of Spirit book launch that marked not only the CWAs 100th anniversary but also celebrated International Womens Day on March 8. She is with CWA board member Jessica Worrall, Womens Interests Minister Sue Ellery and Living Legends Heather Allen and Sara Stewart.
ABC morning presenter Nadia Mitsopoulos (left), welcomed guests to the Women of Spirit book launch that marked not only the CWAs 100th anniversary but also celebrated International Womens Day on March 8. She is with CWA board member Jessica Worrall, Womens Interests Minister Sue Ellery and Living Legends Heather Allen and Sara Stewart.

The Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024 and marked the milestone with a book launch to coincide with International Women's Day last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.