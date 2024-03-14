Farm Weekly
Book documents 100 years of the CWA

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 14 2024 - 9:00pm
Women of Spirit - a Centenary of CWA Stories, was launched by the Country Women's Association at the State Reception Centre last Friday.

