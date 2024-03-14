Book documents 100 years of the CWA

Women of Spirit - a Centenary of CWA Stories, was launched by the Country Women's Association at the State Reception Centre last Friday.
The book is a key part of the organisation's 100th anniversary, documenting the history of the role played by women in WA.
It is the third time CWA has chronicled its history, following books after earlier histories were recorded to mark the association's 50th and 75th anniversaries.
Delyse Ward
Bullsbrook woman and CWA Living Legend Delyse Ward has been a member of 11 different branches of the CWA explaining when she married, she and husband Norm moved around a bit - he was a policeman.
The first posting was to Nullagine not long after they were married and it was Norm who encouraged her to join the tiny remote community CWA.
He knew they made boiled fruit cakes, and he would go to their street stall and buy three every week.
Much of their time was in some of the State's more remote areas including the Kimberley and Norm did his fair share of fixing up and repairing old CWA buildings.
Ms Ward joined in 1964 and many years later, after Norm passed away, she lost all passion for life and credits CWA for giving her the will to live again.
This year marks 60 years of membership and she still has the same effervescence and passion for CWA.
Today, she has a role on the State board and is a volunteer community co-ordinator distributing packages made by CWA members to hospitals, refuges, aged care facilities, indigenous communities, and organisations working with homeless people.
She is proud to be a Living Legend but also says there are many others who do more work but they go about it quietly.
Sue McDougall
Badgebup woman Sue McDougall is chuffed to be included in the CWA's Women of Spirit publication but feels quite humble to be among some amazing people.
"To read about how some of these people who fought for some of the many issues I feel quite insignificant," Ms McDougall said.
"This story was done so long ago before COVID I had forgotten about it and I was never a State officer but I think they were just trying to cover all aspects (of member contributions)."
