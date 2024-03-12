40 years of breeding working dogs

When Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan sold a working dog for $750 in 1984, a lightbulb went off in his head.
Since then and over the past 40 years, Mr Donovan has sold 2770 dogs across Australia, which averages to about one-and-a-half kelpie pups per week or 70 per year.
He prides himself in breeding working kelpies with good temperament that are people friendly and all rounders.
This has been achieved by culling out any dogs that start showing signs of aggression or bite.
"I attended one of world-class dog trainer Neil McDonald's schools back in the 1990s, the main lesson he taught me was don't muck around with anything second rate," Mr Donovan said.
"By following this I was able to develop my own bloodline that, in my own eyes, are good dogs."
Mr Donovan started attending every State agricultural show in the 1990s to 2000s, before making Woonwooring Kelpies known at the four biggest shows including Wagin Woolorama.
He said pups were put up for sale straight away and started working at 10 weeks old.
"If you put the time in, you will have a good working dog for 10 years," Mr Donovan said.
"Two months to four months start them, four months to eight months balance them up and eight months to 12 months get them back driving.
"That is to start them training, balance them in the way they go around the sheep and then let them work independently.
"It isn't rocket science - the only reason a dog isn't performing well is because somebody isn't putting the time in."
Keeping this in mind Mr Donovan encouraged working dog owners to follow his five, four, three, two, one method.
"Five sheep, four minutes a day, three days a week for two months, you will have one good dog," he said.
"It is simple starting, but you want to be starting at about six months, so by the time he is 12 months old he is pretty good."
