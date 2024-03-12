Farm Weekly
Home/News

40 years of breeding working dogs

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
March 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan with Max.
Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan with Max.

When Woonwooring Kelpies owner Steve Donovan sold a working dog for $750 in 1984, a lightbulb went off in his head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.