Shearing clicks for Wheatbelt contractor

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
Updated March 14 2024 - 11:22am, first published 10:00am
Steve Paterson, Mukinbudin, has worked as a shearing contractor in the Wheatbelt for 50 years.
Steve Paterson has worked as a shearing contractor in Mukinbudin for five decades - and he hasn't missed a winter or summer season.

