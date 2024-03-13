Farm Weekly
Bank withdrawals robbing regional towns

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
March 14 2024 - 9:00am
Federal Member for OConnor, Rick Wilson, lodged a submission into the Senate inquiry into regional bank branch closures.

Federal Member for O'Connor Rick Wilson has lodged a submission to the Senate inquiry into bank closures across regional Australia, relaying concerns felt by constituents living in his 1.1 million square kilometre electorate.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

