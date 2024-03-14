Farm Weekly
Wililoo was on top in the Merino ring at the Wagin Woolorama

By Jodie Rintoul
March 14 2024 - 5:00pm
The Wise familys Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, exhibited the grand champion Merino ram. With the ram which was also sashed the champion medium wool Merino ram were sponsors Farm Weekly senior livestock representative Kane Chatfield (left) and Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner, with Wililoo co-principals Tegan and Rick Wise and their children Hunter (20 months), Eva (4) and Lydia (5).
It was an upstanding medium wool ram and a classy fine wool ewe which dominated the Merino judging at this year's Wagin Woolorama, taking home the top two awards up for grabs.

