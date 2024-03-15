UltraWhite makes breed Woolorama debut

A new breed was on show at the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep breeds show this year, with the UltraWhite making its Wagin Woolorama debut.
Although it has been shown at events in the Eastern States, it was the first time the wool shedding, meat producing UltraWhite had competed in WA.
Two studs took up the opportunity -breed pioneers Hillcroft Farms from Popanyinning, and Kukerin stud Golden Hill, each of which entered two rams and two ewes.
And the ribbons were shared pretty evenly between the classes by judge Adrian Veitch, Narrogin, even splitting the main ribbons with Hillcroft Farms claiming the champion ram while Golden Hill won the champion ewe.
It was Hillcroft Farms that took out the overall UltraWhite grand champion with a ram bred from Hillcroft 7161 that had come through from the ram under one year showing milk teeth class.
Mr Veitch said choosing the grand champion was a really difficult class because he was having to compare a ewe and a ram.
"But I have a rule that the ram always wins unless the ewe is better," Mr Veitch said.
"Everyone knows how hard it is to breed a really good ram."
Mr Veitch said the ram had really good bone with good muscling at the shoulders.
The Hillcroft ram was chosen as champion ram ahead of another ram from the stud, with Mr Veitch saying they were very similar rams, but that the eventual champion had a bit more width across its loin and rump and a bit more shoulder muscle, while the reserve champion had a better head and skin.
In choosing the Golden Hill ewe as champion ahead of a Hillcroft Farms ewe, Mr Veitch said they were both great females but the Golden Hill ewe, which was from Hillcroft Farms breeding, had a beautiful head, had lots of muscle and was good on its feet.
For Hillcroft Farms stud co-principal Dawson Bradford, who has pioneered the UltraWhite breed, showing at Woolorama was a good opportunity to exhibit them in front of people who were genuinely interested in sheep.
"We are trying to promote the breed, which is in its infancy," Mr Bradford said.
It was the first time in 10 years Mr Bradford, who turns 80 this year, had shown sheep at Woolorama, the previous time having been before he dispersed his Poll Dorset stud and embarked on the challenge of developing the UltraWhite breed.
Mr Bradford said it was great that Golden Hill principal Nathan Ditchburn had also entered and provided quality opposition, and he hoped the section would continue to grow over the years to come.
Mr Ditchburn has been a consistent buyer of top UltraWhite genetics from Hillcroft Farms, and also bought daughter stud Kingslane UltraWhite stud, Benger, in conjunction with Cheetara stud, South Kumminin last October which upped his breeding ewe numbers by about 200 head.
He said he had wanted to enter some UltraWhites at Woolorama to help promote the breed, and hoped more studs would get involved in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.