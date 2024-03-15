Farm Weekly
Home/News

UltraWhite makes breed Woolorama debut

By Linda Sharman
March 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grand champion UltraWhite and champion UltraWhite ram from Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning with stud principal Dawson Bradford (left), Elders stud stock agent Michael ONeill, judge Adrian Veitch and Hillcroft Farms representative Emily Adams.
The grand champion UltraWhite and champion UltraWhite ram from Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning with stud principal Dawson Bradford (left), Elders stud stock agent Michael ONeill, judge Adrian Veitch and Hillcroft Farms representative Emily Adams.

A new breed was on show at the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep breeds show this year, with the UltraWhite making its Wagin Woolorama debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.