Farm Weekly
Home/News

Runway extension opens up more options

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
March 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esperance Airport. Picture supplied by Shire of Esperance.
Esperance Airport. Picture supplied by Shire of Esperance.

The Shire of Esperance is going through the design process for a possible Esperance Airport runway extension which could help local firefighting capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.