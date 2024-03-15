Farm Weekly
Bonnydale Revenue U149 was the sale-topper at Bridgetown sale

March 15 2024 - 6:00pm
With the $41,000 new stud record top-priced bull at the 28th annual Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus yearling bull sale at Bridgetown last week were Connor DeCampo (left) and Rob Introvigne, Bonnydale stud, buyer representative Brad Creek, Six Creeks Black Simmentals, Mount Gambier, South Australia, Pearce Watling, Elders, Donnybrook/Bridgetown and top price bull sponsor Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis. The bull, Bonnydale Revenue U149, was purchased in partnership by Webb Black Simmentals, Glenburn, Victoria and St Pauls Genetics Black Simmentals, Henty, New South Wales, with a semen share to Six Creeks Black Simmentals.
A smashed stud record top price of $41,000 and new 2024 WA bull selling season top price headlined one of the stronger results to date this year at the Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus stud's 28th annual on-property yearling bull sale at Bridgetown on Monday.

