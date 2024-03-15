Bonnydale Revenue U149 was the sale-topper at Bridgetown sale

A smashed stud record top price of $41,000 and new 2024 WA bull selling season top price headlined one of the stronger results to date this year at the Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus stud's 28th annual on-property yearling bull sale at Bridgetown on Monday.
The weather gods turned it on for the large crowd which turned out for the sale to enjoy inspecting the outstanding team of 76 homozygous polled yearling (14 months) Black Simmental and SimAngus bulls and the Introvigne's generous hospitality in the sunny autumn conditions.
The sale drew new and return buying interest from throughout the county with strong support from the Elders South West network keen to secure leading international, Australian and Bonnydale genetics in a catalogue widely touted as the most even team presented at Bonnydale.
There was strong buying representation from the wider South West region extending to the South Coast, northern and Central Wheatbelt with interstate interest both attending the sale and viewing online.
Bonnydale's significant investment in world-class genetics can not be understated with the sale team featuring proven bloodlines and the first selection of new genetics.
Bonnydale stud co-principal Mike Introvigne said they appreciated seeing their loyal clients, new faces and guests that had travelled from interstate.
"As a family business, we aren't fans of mediocrity and always strive for excellence and we hope that shows through in everything we do," Mr Introvigne said.
"The LCDR Favor and Progressive sons are the only bulls available by these sires in Australia and we are impressed with these cattle.
"We purchased two new bulls from the USA last year to continue the growth in the genetic base and we look forward to using these two sires in the AI program this year."
At the completion of selling, Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King and the Elders network sold 65 of the 76 Black Simmental and SimAngus bulls (86 per cent) for an overall average of $10,400.
While the Introvignes held their sale numbers firm on last year's sale and recorded a strong overall average, particularly given the adverse seasonal and market conditions 2023 dished up, like most sales this year, results were impacted to varying degrees.
The overall average dropped $1021 on last year's record sale average of $11,421 from 76 Black Simmental and SimAngus bulls selling at auction from 80 offered (95pc).
In the breed breakdown, the larger team of 55 Black Simmentals saw 51 bulls (91pc) sell under the hammer for a healthy average of $11,294, which was back $610 on last year's sale where 57 of 59 Black Simmentalbulls (97pc) were cleared to average $11,904.
The draft of 20 SimAngus bulls felt the biggest pinch with 14 bulls (70pc) selling at auction for a $7143 average, down $2831 on last year's sale where 19 of 21 bulls (90pc) sold for a $9974 average.
The sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus with the sale attracting 1694 catalogue views and 91 users (47 registered buyers and 44 viewers) logged into the sale.
The online platform provided moderate competition across 10 lots and one online buyer secured one of the overlooked bulls after the sale, one of a number of bulls to find new homes after the sale.
The opening run of 22 Black Simmental bulls got the sale off to a red hot start averaging more than $15,000 and highlighted by the new stud record top price of $41,000 which is also the highest priced WA bull for the 2024 bull selling season to date.
Catalogued in lot two, Bonnydale Revenue U149, sparked a bidding battle for its services before being knocked down to Webb Black Simmentals, Glenburn, Victoria and St Pauls Genetics Black Simmentals, Henty, New South Wales, represented at the sale by Brad Creek, Six Creeks Black Simmentals, Mount Gambier, South Australia, who secured a semen share in the bull.
Brad Patterson, Bullock Hills stud, Woodanilling, in quarter share with Wormbete stud, Illabo, New South Wales, was the losing bidder.
Mr Creek said it was the most complete bull.
"Structural integrity, performance, plenty of length with enough natural muscling and backed up by a pretty strong data set with calving ease right through to good growth figures and marbling," he said.
"With the way the industry is going, it's important to tick these boxes off when selling bulls."
Mr Creek said he had used Bonnydale semen a few years ago but it was the first time he had attended the sale in person and was very impressed.
"They are very consistent cattle in their type right the way through," he said.
"Obviously the Introvignes are disciplined in how they want to breed their cattle and they don't wane from this.
"Their clients that come to buy bulls know what they are going to get as there isn't much inconsistency."
The classy late January 2023 born bull was sired by a CLRS Dividend 405D son Bonnydale Revenue and out of Bonnydale Nashville N70 daughter Bonnydale Goldie Q194.
The 702kg bull recorded a strong set of growth and carcase IGS EPDs for a low birthweight (top 30pc) and calving ease bull (top 10pc), ranking in the top 30pc for weaning weight (WW) and yearling weight (YW), top 15pc milk, mature weaning weight (MWW), and docility, top 20pc carcase weight (CW), yield grade (YG) and both $Index values, top 10pc ribeye area (REA).
Bonnydale retained a semen share for in herd use only.
Mr Patterson didn't let missing out on the top bull stop him from taking home a new Bonnydale sire.
He bided his time until lot 16 before reloading on Bonnydale Progressive U77, a late January 2023 born imported embryo son of LCDR Progressive 106G and ASR Ms Josie C5168.
The stylish 680kg bull purchased exclusively by Bullock Hills, also recorded a strong spread of EPDs for a versatile calving ease (top 30pc) and birthweight (top 20pc) bull with figures ranking in the top 1pc for CW, top 10pc $Index values, YW, MWW and marbling (MB), top 15pc WW, milk and REA.
Mr Patterson said while he had big wraps on the top bull, his new sire ticked a lot of boxes.
"We did want some of the new Progressive line," he said.
"His carcase value is a big thing and carcase quality is what's worked well for us.
"Marbling, fats and carcase weight is the big way forward for us, especially when you're breeding these types of cattle, it's what feeders want, they finish quickly and well.
"His yearling weight is in the top 10pc and weaning weight was up there also, it's rare to get all these things to go together with calving ease.
"Carcase attributes are becoming a big thing but it's black and white to us.
"When you're finishing cattle with all the good carcase values behind them, you're guaranteed the number of days on feed and conversion rates will follow.
"Full credit to the Introvigne family, they're good to work with and dinkum with the advice they offer."
The sale's $20,000 third top price was paid by consistent buyers LE & EF Brookes, Bridgetown, for Bonnydale Revenue U222.
Catalogued in lot four, the impressive youngster was an early February 2023 drop son by Bonnydale Revenue and out of a RCR Augustus R54 daughter Bonnydale Lil Dessi P15.
The 696kg moderate birthweight bull recorded some equally impressive figures for low calving ease (top 25pc) bull with weight intervals in the top 5pc for WW and YW, top 10pc docility, top 20pc MWW, CW and REA and top 25pc $Index Values.
Sam Weightman, Topweight Simmentals, Forest Grove, paid the next highest value of $19,000 for Bonnydale Gold U4 in lot seven.
The 754kg mid-January 2023 born bull by TJ Gold 274G and a W/C Wide Track 694Y daughter Bonnydale Black Miranda N19 ranked in the top 3pc for YW, top 5pc MWW, top 10pc WW and CW, top 15pc milk and top 20pc maternal calving ease (MCE) and docility.
Mr Weightman said Gold U4 would be the foundation sire for his new Black Simmental program starting with a joining to deep red traditional cows to increase the percentage of black progeny while he has a market for any grey calves with a couple of commercial clients.
"I enjoy breeding cattle and market pressure sees me now have a hand in both the traditional and Black Simmental baskets," he said.
"He's the perfect sire to breed terminal sires with growth and structure and milk which is important because I will be retaining females from him.
"Easy doing and well-muscled bull with a good tailset and soft fine hair."
Silverback Farms, Northam, wasn't afraid to bid up on their selections paying $15,000 and $18,000 for a duo of Black Simmentals with their top bid going to a high indexing 768kg mid-January 2023 born bull by a Gibbs 3009A Element son Bonnydale Rawhide with figures in the top 1pc for CW, milk and MWW, top 5pc YW and top 10pc WW.
After being involved in the record price syndicate, St Pauls Genetics paid $18,000 for the following bull into the salering, Bonnydale Favor U220, a 672kg full ET brother to the Bullock Hills $21,000 purchase, with Bonnydale retaining an in herd use only semen share.
Annual buyers of numbers at the top-end of the market the Carroll family, Tirano Farms, Nannup, went to script when they landed three bulls in the first eight offered at a healthy average of $15,000 with their $16,000 top price paid for a 734kg full ET brother to Bullock Hills and St Pauls Genetics purchases.
They added one of the overlooked bulls during the sale to improve their average.
Return buyer H Wolfe & Co, Bornholm, made a strong late run to secure two bulls for $14,000 and $17,000 with its top bid going to a 680kg full ET brother to the previously mentioned imported embryo bulls.
Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook/Bridgetown, bidding on behalf of long-time interstate Bonnydale buyers of more than 15 years RW & KA Newnham, Newblax Black Simmental and SimAngus, Euroa Victoria, first paid $15,000 for a Gibbs 7382 Broad Range sired Black Simmental bull.
Mr Watling then collected two SimAngus bulls including the $10,000 top SimAngus bull price for a 684kg mid-January 2023 born son of Texas Powerplay P613 and Bonnydale SA Isabella S407.
The low birthweight bull (top 3pc) recorded an impressive run of figures including top 1pc MB, top 2pc $Index values, top 15pc CE, MCE and docility and top 25pc milk.
Among the numerous multiple bull buyers, the more prominent accounts were return volume buyers Big Valley Pastoral Pty Ltd, Eneabba and Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup/Pinjara with four bulls each and both paying to tops of $10,000.
Tempra Brothers, Manjimup, secured two Black Simmental bulls and a SimAngus bull paying to $9000, WP & CK Dumbrell, Walpole, collected three SimAngus bulls at value and KM & BJ Giudici & Son, Donnybrook, also finished with three bulls.
