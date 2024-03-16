Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Murray Grey bulls were in demand at Karridale sale

By Kane Chatfield
Updated March 16 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $25,000 top-priced Murray Grey bull Monterey T Bone T55 (by Southend Narssist), at the 32nd annual Monterey Murray Grey and Angus on-property bull sale at Karridale last week were Monterey stud principal Gary Buller (left), top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac Australia and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs. Mr Abbs purchased the bull 3/4 share and procession with half share in international semen sales on behalf of the Burnett family, Maefair Murray Grey stud, Marrar, New South Wales and the Grant family, Lindsay Murray Grey stud, Coleraine, Victoria.
With the $25,000 top-priced Murray Grey bull Monterey T Bone T55 (by Southend Narssist), at the 32nd annual Monterey Murray Grey and Angus on-property bull sale at Karridale last week were Monterey stud principal Gary Buller (left), top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac Australia and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs. Mr Abbs purchased the bull 3/4 share and procession with half share in international semen sales on behalf of the Burnett family, Maefair Murray Grey stud, Marrar, New South Wales and the Grant family, Lindsay Murray Grey stud, Coleraine, Victoria.

Murray Grey bull values reached $25,000 amid solid overall results at the 32nd annual Monterey Murray Grey and Angus bull sale at Karridale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.