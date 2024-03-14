Farm Weekly
Shirlee Downs wins Poll Dorset judging

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Shirlee Downs studs Zarah Squiers, Quairading, holds the studs grand champion Poll Dorset, the champion Poll Dorset ram, with them are sponsor representatives Elders stud stock specialist Michael O'Neill, Farm Weekly's Linda Sharman and judge Ian Kyle, Ashley Park Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Southdown studs, Bairnsdale, Victoria.
THERE was a great cross section of Poll Dorset studs on hand for the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds show at Wagin Woolorama, with the breed being the second largest penning in the shed.

