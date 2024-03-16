Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

83 bulls and 53 registered buyers at annual Gingin Bull Sale

By Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
March 16 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $25,000 top-priced bull Black Tara Thunderstruck T44 (AI) (by Montana Elevation 7108 USA), at the annual Gingin Bull Sale last week were buyers Alannah and Jason Kanny, Bonegilla Grazing, Walkaway, and their son Dexter (left), Black Tara Angus stud co-principal Brad Kupsch, Allanooka, Elders Gingin agent Geoff Shipp, Nutrien Livestock Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keach, and Black Tara Angus stud co-principal Peter Kupsch.
With the $25,000 top-priced bull Black Tara Thunderstruck T44 (AI) (by Montana Elevation 7108 USA), at the annual Gingin Bull Sale last week were buyers Alannah and Jason Kanny, Bonegilla Grazing, Walkaway, and their son Dexter (left), Black Tara Angus stud co-principal Brad Kupsch, Allanooka, Elders Gingin agent Geoff Shipp, Nutrien Livestock Mid West and pastoral agent Richard Keach, and Black Tara Angus stud co-principal Peter Kupsch.

It wasn't only the conditions that were hot and warm at Gingin last Thursday, so too was competition on the top lots in the 36th Annual Gingin Bull Sale hosted by the Midland Cattle Breeders' Association (MCBA), with prices hitting a high of $25,000 for a Black Tara Angus sire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.