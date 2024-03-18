JD header tops demand in bidding dual at Koorda clearing sale

Ian and Jodi James, Meckering, with the Ausplow Auseeder DBS D-300 seeding bar which was sold separately to the Simplicity 1700 air seeding cart with liquid tank that had been used with it on Marlow. The newer and better condition air cart had been expected to sell for much more than the seeding bar, but was passed in at $100,000, while the bar went on to make $215,000.