Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pastoralist embraces latest drenching in Meekatharra

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:53pm, first published March 18 2024 - 9:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Scorgie (left), 8, Eadie Lewis, 3, Riley Lewis 7 and Hunter Scorgie, 6, take the jet ski out to a claypan at Yarrabubba station, after recent rainfall. Photos by: Samantha Collins.
Chelsea Scorgie (left), 8, Eadie Lewis, 3, Riley Lewis 7 and Hunter Scorgie, 6, take the jet ski out to a claypan at Yarrabubba station, after recent rainfall. Photos by: Samantha Collins.

Rather than getting bogged down in the forecast, Lauren Lewis has chosen to rely on a much simpler weather model - her senses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.