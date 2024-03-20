Best practice booklet released

Farmer-led paddock trials are the focus of a publication recently released to the Australian grains industry from the On-Farm Experimentation project led by Curtin University's Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM).
The new case studies booklet highlights the value of farmer-led paddock-scale trials using farm equipment to find solutions to nutrition management.
Project leader and CCDM researcher Dr Julia Easton said the research team worked with three farmers from Merredin, Nyabing and Kojonup in co-designing, developing and analysing their paddock-scale experiments.
"When talking about translation of research into practice change, it is well known that farmers learn best from other farmers," Dr Easton said.
"That's why case studies such as these are so important, where growers can share their positive experience in experimenting on farm, and help other growers do the same, leading to significant practice change throughout the industry.
"Thanks to this project we can now progress the development of a simple online tool that allows growers and their advisers to visualise, analyse and experiment with their own data and equipment."
CCDM director, professor Mark Gibberd, said onfarm experimentation has become an important element of practice change, where onfarm experiments address problems in a manner that optimises the utility of research outcomes.
"By engaging farmers from start to finish, undertaking the experiments at large scale with farm implements and embracing the impact of natural variation within the production system, the results are directly applicable and amenable to meaningful economic analysis," professor Gibberd said.
"In short, the research outcomes are trusted, applicable and adoptable."
The case studies follow the experiences of three growers each with a nutrition problem to solve.
The growers saw significant value in spending time on getting the right advice and experimental set-up to ensure results can be used to increase profitability.
Merredin grower Mick Caughey said being part of the project enabled him to look closer at Variable Rate Technology, with many growers in his region not using it due to the low rates typically used to manage nutrition in his area.
"But it does make a huge difference," Mr Caughey said.
"We're using the same amount of fertiliser, but we're using it a lot differently than we have previously, we can accurately target areas cost effectively that need different rates."
Results from Mr Caughey's onfarm trials, his reaction to the results, as well as the experiences of Nyabing grower Ty Kirby, Kojonup grower James Heggaton and former adviser from CSBP fertilisers Luke Dawson are now available in the online version of the 24 page booklet.
Chief executive of Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), Dr Mick Schaefer said the recently launched AgriAnalytics Hub is one legacy of this project.
"This will see growers use a web-based platform to account for natural variation in the landscape," Dr Schaefer said.
"This ensures analysis gives a clear answer on best practice.
"Food Agility CRC is proud to partner with the participants of the projects to deliver data-driven solutions to ensure a profitable and sustainable future for Australian agricultural production."
Find the booklet here: https://www.foodagility.com/documents/case-study-booklet-on-farm-experimentation
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.