Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Best practice booklet released

March 20 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief executive of Food Agility CRC Dr Mick Schaefer (left), CCDM researcher and project leader Dr Julia Easton and NGIS general manager Matt Stewart, holding copies of the recently released On Farm Experimentation Grower Case Studies at a recent Food Agility CRC event.
Chief executive of Food Agility CRC Dr Mick Schaefer (left), CCDM researcher and project leader Dr Julia Easton and NGIS general manager Matt Stewart, holding copies of the recently released On Farm Experimentation Grower Case Studies at a recent Food Agility CRC event.

Farmer-led paddock trials are the focus of a publication recently released to the Australian grains industry from the On-Farm Experimentation project led by Curtin University's Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.