Four Nexgen Simmentals make $8000 each

By Kyah Peeti
March 22 2024 - 4:00pm
With one of four top price buyers, Josh Stretch (right), MP & LE Stretch, Boyup Brook, were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham (left), Max, Jess and Mick Clews, Nexgen Simmental stud, and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.
The Clews family offered an exceptionally even line-up of well-bred Nexgen Simmental stud bulls at its on-property yearling bull sale at Stratham on Monday.

