Four Nexgen Simmentals make $8000 each

The Clews family offered an exceptionally even line-up of well-bred Nexgen Simmental stud bulls at its on-property yearling bull sale at Stratham on Monday.
The well-presented offering of nine sires backed by the stud's simple breeding philosophy, which is deeply based on science, producing not only top-quality bulls, but feed efficiency tested ones too that have undergone the 'Nexgen Simficient Performance' program.
The sale, now in its second year, welcomed a following of eager clients aiming to secure the stud's genetics, as well as interest via AuctionsPlus, from both local and interstate producers.
On AuctionsPlus, the catalogue had 1061 catalogue views, 16 logins, one of which was actively bidding and successfully bought two lots.
Of the nine bulls offered, a 100 per cent clearance was achieved to an average of $7167 and a high of $8000, four times.
Last year, 13 of 18 bulls sold to an average of $7000.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the catalogue was very even from beginning to end.
"Sadly for Mick and Jess there were a few bulls withdrawn due to injury which were unfortunately a few of the better bulls in the catalogue," Mr Waddingham said.
"Pleasingly, buyers showed enthusiasm throughout the sale and good buying activity which was positive to see due to the amount of effort and commitment the Clews family have put into their studs philosophy."
Four bulls took out the $8000 top price title in the sale, two of them were bought by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, on behalf of MP & LE Stretch, Boyup Brook.
The first bull to achieve $8000 was the 652kg Nexgen Utopia U003, sired by Gibbs 9114G Essential and out of Bonnydale Jodie 099.
It has estimated progeny differences (EPDs) in the catalogue that ranked it in the top 3-5pc for yearling weight (YWT), carcase weight (CWT), all-purpose index (API), terminal index (TI), and docility (DOC) and top 10pc for weaning weight (WWT), stayability, rib eye area (REA) and marbling.
The other $8000 bull heading to Boyup Brook was the 722kg Nexgen Under The Influence U059, which is a son of WS Epic E152 and out of Willandra Mystic R107.
It has Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) which rank it in the top 1-5pc for domestic maternal index (DMI), vealer terminal index (VTI) and CWT and top 10pc for calving ease, 200 and 400-day weights.
The Stretch family rounded out its purchases buying a 701kg Willandra President son, Nexgen Ulyssess U053, for $6000.
Mr Abbs said the Stretch family were return buyers.
"They were selecting on calving ease, eye muscle area, as well as looking for good structure and fat to go over their Angus breeding herd," Mr Stretch said.
A Victorian buyer was next up to pay $8000 via AuctionsPlus for Nexgen Up And Coming U036.
The 646kg bull is by WS Proclamation E202 and out of ST Pauls Nuk N401 Pear Q424.
It has EPDs that rank in the top 2-5pc for TI, API, MWWT and milk, and top 10pc for WWT, YWT and DOC.
The Victorian account rounded out its purchases with a $5000 Gibbs 9114G Essential son, Nexgen Unforgetabull U006, weighing 652kg.
Alcoa Farmlands, Waroona, purchased the remaining $8000 bull, Nexgen Urban U057, an ET-bred Willandra President son out of Willandra Ingrid L4 weighing 678kg.
It has EBVs and EPDs that rank in the top 5-10pc for 200-day weight and REA.
