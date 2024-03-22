Farm Weekly
Beverley buzzes for Easter art exhibition

By Belinda Hickman
March 22 2024 - 7:00pm
About 334 artworks will be unpacked, curated, hung, catalogued and judged in the historic Beverley Town Hall, in the lead-up to one of WAs oldest art exhibitions, which incorporates the Beverley Art Prize. More than 200 people gather each year to attend opening night.
Beverley's historic town hall will come alive over Easter, as the small Wheatbelt town - known for its artistic bent - hosts its prestigious annual art prize and exhibition.

