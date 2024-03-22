Beverley buzzes for Easter art exhibition

Beverley's historic town hall will come alive over Easter, as the small Wheatbelt town - known for its artistic bent - hosts its prestigious annual art prize and exhibition.
From this weekend, the Beverley community turns out to put on the extraordinary event.
Beginning with the volunteers who will start the heavy lifting tomorrow, March 23, about 334 artworks will be unpacked, curated, hung, catalogued and judged in the lead-up to one of WA's oldest art exhibitions, which incorporates the Beverley Art Prize.
It's a massive undertaking, which the community works together each year to host.
This year marks the 55th year of the annual awards and exhibition, which is run by the not-for-profit Beverley Arts Station Inc.
Its dedicated, hardworking committee of women live in the town and on surrounding farms and are backed by a loyal band of husbands, children and friends - "lots of volunteers" - who lend a hand each year to ensure the event is a roaring success.
Beverley Arts Station chairwoman Jenny Broun said by next Thursday evening, a couple of hundred people would have gathered in town in keen anticipation for the opening night.
"There is always a queue in the main street,'' Ms Broun said.
"Everybody is there ready and looking for the best bargain.
"As soon as the doors open, people are rushing in looking to buy.''
Exhibition secretary Ashton Edmonds said exhibitors included 33 local artists are in the running for the local artists prize.
Five 16 to 25-year-olds would be eligible for the young adult award.
She said notable WA artists who had submitted work this year included seascape artist Julie Silvester, and award-winning painter Stephanie Boyle.
Ms Edmonds, who grew up in a "much smaller town" north of Beverley said the excitement of the event was contagious and helped to make Beverley feel like a comparative metropolis.
"There's always something happening,'' Ms Edmonds said.
