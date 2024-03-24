Nufab FBB spreader is built for precision

Jake Barber, 25, has been farming with his family in Gibson, east of Esperance, since he graduated from boarding school in Perth.
"I came back to the farm when I was 18 and I've been here ever since - I have a partner and a kid now, and yeah, just happily farming away," Mr Barber said.
From December last year until February, the Barbers worked around the clock to spread clay across their hydrophobic topsoil.
"Where we're clay spreading is quite non-wetting sand, so if you a tip bucket of water onto it, the water just sits on top and doesn't soak in" he said.
"The sand is quite coarse.
"Clay is really fine, so the clay goes in between the sand particles and then the water can get in there, actually going into the ground a lot more and then the plant can actually use the water rather than it sitting on the top and drowning the plant."
The Barbers use a Carry grader to deliver high claying rates of 800-1000 tonnes per hectare.
The process has some kinks that need to be ironed out, highlighting a need for precision spreading at an efficient rate, something their Carry grader couldn't do.
"We wanted to do a bit more precision claying and little bits that only need 200t of clay," Mr Barber said.
"Precision clay spreading is a fair bit harder to do with the other machines people use like Carry graders, which kind of just dump a fair bit on and that can cause some problems, having too much clay."
This is where the Nufab FBB spreader, which the Barbers purchased in February 2023, came in handy.
Mr Barber said they were aware of the Geraldton-based Nufab brand and their reputation for manufacturing first-rate farming equipment and machinery.
"We've seen their deep rippers and other machines everywhere, and they are well built," he said.
The Barbers ran their Nufab spreader at a five-metre spread for precision clay spreading, achieving about 200-400t of clay per hectare.
"Depending on the rate, we can spread it wider but your rate won't be as thick," Mr Barber said.
He said the Carry grader took 18 hours a day to complete precision jobs, while the Nufab FBB spreader only took 10 hours.
What Mr Barber really loves about the Nufab spreader is how gentle it is on their gear.
"Clay spreading with the Carry grader is pretty brutal work - it nearly wrecks your tractor," he said.
"Whereas this, you're doing low speeds, low revs.
"It does a much more even job and doesn't create as much work as the other way that we do it, so we don't have to do more passes over it to get it into the ground."
Mr Barber said this year they had completed about 100 hectares at a rate of 400t per hectare.
"I haven't done the maths, but we would never have achieved that with our old system," he said.
Nufab's Esperance-based salesman and product support, Wayne Stoner, said sales were muted on the FBB spreader, with many farmers coming off a bad season.
"There's a lot of spreaders down here though - I would hate to think of how many," Mr Stoner said.
He attributed the Nufab spreader's popularity to its versatility.
"They spread urea, lime, clay, manure, they're an all-purpose spreader," Mr Stoner said.
He said the main items farmers were buying at the moment were deep rippers and grain cleaners.
"At the moment everyone is deep ripping," Mr Stoner said.
Nufab managing director, Peter Nunn, said his company's spreaders had been selling consistently well for more than 20 years.
Mr Nunn said more farmers were honing in on soil management and securing the equipment to allow for precision spreading.
"When you're spreading nitrogen or fertiliser, that's purely to feed the crop - but all the other work is about soil amelioration and that's what farmers now realise, that they have to look after their soil to grow the bigger crops," Mr Nunn said.
"The other thing we're seeing is farmers are buying more than one machine because the soil amelioration is driving them, and the yield potential goes up."
Mr Nunn said moreover contractors were often charging by the tonne, making it crucial to determine accurate numbers.
