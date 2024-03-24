Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Nufab FBB spreader is built for precision

By Rhys Tarling
March 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Barber (left), discusses the Nufab FBB spreader with Nufabs Esperance-based salesman and product support Wayne Stoner.
Jake Barber (left), discusses the Nufab FBB spreader with Nufabs Esperance-based salesman and product support Wayne Stoner.

Jake Barber, 25, has been farming with his family in Gibson, east of Esperance, since he graduated from boarding school in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.