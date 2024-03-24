Investment on Sheron Farm Angus bulls goes on show

A quality team of Angus bulls proved good value for money for buyers at the Sheron Farm on-property Angus bull sale at Benger.
The young Angus stud's significant investment in leading international and Australian genetics and stringent selection pressure was on display with an even line-up of 27 grassfed rising two-year-old Angus bulls.
With an ever improving line-up of bulls, generous hospitality and the property's spectacular views, the Sheron Farm sale has always attracted a good crowd to the sale and this year was no exception.
While buying support registered at the sale was largely from the surrounding South West region, it extended to the Central Wheatbelt and Upper Great Southern, while there was interest on AuctionsPlus from throughout the country.
However the modest buying register didn't reflect the quality of the bulls and in the main those in attendance were afforded the opportunity to be selective throughout the sale which saw them secure bulls at excellent value for money.
Again this year, the bulls remained happily in their spacious pens, while videos and photos of the bulls appeared on the big screen during the sale.
SALE SUMMARY
Led by auctioneer Chris Waddingham, the Nutrien Livestock selling team sold 17 bulls (63 per cent) at auction for an average of $6118.
Seasonal and market conditions played a role in the moderate buying support which saw values and clearances back on last year's sale where 25 of 30 bulls (83pc) sold under the hammer for an average of $6660.
Negotiations on the overlooked bulls continued following the sale.
But highlighting the depth running through the catalogue of bulls was the sale's $9000 top price coming to light in lot 16 with Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner, representing consistent Sheron Farms supporter Peter Stickney, Stickney & Sons, Yarloop, bidding top dollar.
They took a liking to Sheron Farm Quarterback T36, an early March 2022 born bull by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of a VAR Reserve 1111 daughter, Sheron Farm Penelope P1.
The 818kg high indexing bull recorded a balanced spread of figures for a below average birthweight bull (top 40pc), which included ranking in the top 15pc for $A selection index, gestation length (GL) and intramuscular fat (IMF), top 10pc days to calving (DTC), top 20pc docility, top 25pc carcase weight (CW) and $A-L index, top 30pc eye muscle area (EMA) with positive fats and strong structure traits (top 10-25pc angle and claw).
Another long-time Sheron Farm stud supporter Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, assisted by Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, collected two bulls and paid to the $8500 second top price for Sheron Farm Fullhouse T25, catalogued in lot 13.
The mid-February 2022 born bull was by USA sire WR Full House and the first calf of a Millah Murrah Nugget N266 daughter, Sheron Farm Rebeka R61.
The moderate birthweight bull tipped the scales at 758kg and also recorded balanced performance with above average growth, going with top 5pc milk, top 20pc IMF and top 30pc CW.
Mr Armstrong later added another WR Full House son to his account for $6500.
The early March 2022 drop bull was out of a Millah Murrah Marlon Brando M304 first calving daughter and recorded similar performance to its new half brother workmate, ranking in the top 5pc milk, top 10pc eye muscle area, top 15pc feed efficiency (NFI-F) and top 30pc $A index, also from a moderate birthweight.
Mr Armstrong said the two new bulls replace a couple of low birthweight bulls that got a bit heavy for mating heifers.
He said he admired the longevity of the bulls with older Sheron Farms bulls still functioning well.
"We have had a fantastic run with the Sheron Farm bulls, being grassfed they last and we have had no trouble in all the years we have been buying their bulls," Mr Armstrong said.
The next highest price of $8000 was paid by the Watson family who made the journey from their Calingiri property.
The Watsons secured the services of Sheron Farm Quarterback T88, another mid-March 2022 drop bull by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and a homebred Sheron Farm cow, Peony P123.
The sleek 804kg bull recorded impressive performance with all weight intervals in the top 10-20pc, top 5pc mature cow weight (MCW), top 15pc CW and calving ease (CEDT) and top 30pc scrotal (SC).
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, represented two orders at the sale and managed to fill them at value for money with four bulls on behalf of TW Pearson & Son, Myalup and two bulls for the WA College of Agriculture - Harvey.
The sale's other multiple bull buyer was sale regular Andrew Jenkins, AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, who finished the sale with two bulls clerked to his account.
He first landed a 846kg lower birthweight (top 35pc), high growth bull sired by Coonamble Investment P20 and a Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter, with figures in the top 15-25pc for 400 and 600-day weights, top 10pc GL, top 15pc CW and NFI-F, top 25pc milk and SC with positive fats.
Mr Jenkins arguably scored the buy of the day four lots later with one bid enough to secure a quality late March 2022 born, full Millah Murrah bred embryo calf by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Millah Murrah Abigail N162.
Due to seasonal conditions, the Jenkins family reduced its Angus female breeding herd to 180 head for this year's joining.
The herd calves from May to June, are weaned in November and carried through until 16-months old and sold in the Boyanup store cattle market in early September.
Mr Jenkins said he has been buying Sheron Farms bulls for eight years.
"The bulls are not extreme, are very reliable and they fit into our breeding situation well," Mr Jenkins said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.