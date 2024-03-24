Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Investment on Sheron Farm Angus bulls goes on show

By Kane Chatfield
March 24 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $9000 top-priced bull Sheron Farm Quarterback T36 (by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011), at the Sheron Farm on-property Angus bull sale at Benger last week were top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury (left), Virbac Australia, top-priced bull buyer Peter Stickney, Stickney & Sons, Yarloop, buyer of two bulls at the sale Andrew Jenkins, AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner and Sheron Farms stud manager Steve Elliot.
With the $9000 top-priced bull Sheron Farm Quarterback T36 (by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011), at the Sheron Farm on-property Angus bull sale at Benger last week were top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury (left), Virbac Australia, top-priced bull buyer Peter Stickney, Stickney & Sons, Yarloop, buyer of two bulls at the sale Andrew Jenkins, AD & H Jenkins, Yarloop, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner and Sheron Farms stud manager Steve Elliot.

A quality team of Angus bulls proved good value for money for buyers at the Sheron Farm on-property Angus bull sale at Benger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.