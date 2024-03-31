ICPA seeks better education resources

Difficulties in attracting permanent staff and a lack of adequate resources for students were highlighted at the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) 52nd State conference last week.
The ICPA advocates for rural and remote schools and students from across WA, and now has a new agenda of advocacy after passing a number of motions.
These included an increase to the Boarding Away from Home Allowance, noting a deficit of more than $3800 between today's residential college fees and a combination of both State and Federal boarding allowances.
Other motions included recognition and remuneration for distance education and home schooling supervisors and tutors - as well as improved access to these educators.
The Goldfields Eyre Branch lobbied to investigate the potential for preservice teachers to undertake their practical placements as home tutors on remote stations.
One of the biggest issues on the agenda was attracting and retaining teachers in rural and remote schools.
While there is a teacher in front of a classroom at all times, ICPA president Jane Cunningham said these roles were often filled by temporary relief staff, known as a flying squad.
At Kukerin Primary School, out of three classrooms, only one teacher is permanent and two are a part of the flying squad.
These job vacancies have been listed on multiple occasions, failing to attract applications.
It's the same story at the Gnowangerup District High School which advertised two secondary teaching vacancies late last year which are still unfilled.
"The flying squad is an amazing service to help them out, but it's a gap filling service," Ms Cunningham said.
The flying Squad teachers, due to the nature of their work, are unable to form long-term relationships with students and families in the area.
"We know kids require a routine to feel safe and comfortable to learn to the best of their ability, and they require consistency," she said.
"It's really important that we get a consistent, permanent teacher in the classroom so then they feel safe and secure and have better learning outcomes."
One Great Southern classroom had six different teaches in one semester.
It's a problem Ms Cunningham feels has become worse over the past few years, for both primary and secondary school levels.
A school within the Lakes District has a classroom with students spanning across five year levels.
In a motion, the Lakes District Branch said the range of learning abilities posed more of a challenge than the age differences - and that additional services were needed.
Examples of additional support services included access to distance education for some subjects and year levels, an additional full-time teacher, and access to professional development and shared curriculum resources.
"Given the limited number of teachers in the system and a reluctance to relocate to rural schools, it is difficult at the best of times and any additional support that can be provided to support teachers will have improved outcomes," the agenda stated.
Department of Education deputy director general Jim Bell said a pool of registered teachers was available.
"We have recently recruited 122 high-quality international teachers," Mr Bell said.
"The department will always provide support for any WA public school which may require help with staffing matters.
"A range of financial and professional incentives are provided to employees in rural and remote schools and locations and eligible teachers and administrators may be provided with a locality allowance."
Mr Bell said the department used national and international recruitment campaigns to promote careers in education, and offered retraining courses to primary school teachers, allowing them to work in secondary schools, however the ICPA conference agenda makes it abundantly clear that more incentives were needed.
The ICPA Lakes District Branch urged Education Minister Tony Buti to investigate practices which could attract and retain teacher appointments in all regional and remote schools.
The Goldfields Eyre Branch lobbied the State government to fund incentives which could attract experienced teachers.
"Teacher retention in rural areas can be problematic and, even in those schools where teachers are committed long term, their ability to access vital professional development days, long service leave and even sick days is limited due to the lack of relief teachers and/ or support staff," the branch stated.
The Goldfields Eyre Branch said teachers were being called into work before they had completed their training, which increased the workload and mental health issues of leaders.
Examples of attraction strategies included a review of the Country Teaching Program incentives and eligibility, greater rental subsidies, ways to reduce tertiary debt, flexible working arrangements, increased childcare rebates, mortgage support, and incentives for two to three years of continuous service.
In the case of Gnowangerup District High School, there is no financial incentive included in these positions, only a housing subsidy and free relocation, however, 60 kilometres away in Katanning, teachers can see these benefits as well as an $8000 incentive under the Country Teaching Program, which the ICPA is asking for a review.
One of the biggest challenges is a lack of long-term accommodation.
Housing subsidies are dependent on accommodation being available.
"It's really difficult without incentives to attract anyone," Ms Cunningham said.
"Essentially we're asking people to come away from their family, their friends, their networks in the city, to come to rural areas, so we need to be able to offer them something safe, secure, comfortable and homely."
Mr Bell said principals were working hard on making staffing decisions, however Ms Cunningham said this additional pressure often took them out of classrooms and away from learning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.