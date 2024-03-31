Farm Weekly
ICPA seeks better education resources

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
April 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals WA deputy leader Peter Rundle (left), Education Minister Tony Buti, ICPA president, Jane Cunningham and North West Central Liberal Party MP, Merome Beard.
Difficulties in attracting permanent staff and a lack of adequate resources for students were highlighted at the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) 52nd State conference last week.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

