Good results from first Balamara on-property sale

By Kyah Peeti
March 30 2024 - 3:00pm
John (left) and Misha Mamo, Jacinta Burns and her partner Michael Mamo, Balamara stud, Benger, Elders Collie/Brunswick agent Craig Martin and $7500 top-priced Limousin bull buyers, Steven and Danielle Kelly with Stevens father Darren, S & D Kelly, Harvey.
Following a successful inaugural sale last year, the Mamo family hosted its first on-property sale at its Benger-based Balamara stud last week, proving successful with a 79 per cent clearance rate.

