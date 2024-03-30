Seed Terminator's Esperance event fostered great community engagement.

THE latest advancements in farming technology were presented by Seed Terminator at Lucky Bay Brewing in Esperance recently.
The event served as a platform for farmers, dealers, and agronomists to engage with new solutions for the weed challenges they face, particularly those unique to Esperance's high rainfall and coastal environments.
Local machinery suppliers, including AFGRI Equipment, McIntosh & Son, Farmers Centre WA, and CLAAS Esperance, contributed to the event and displayed various harvesters equipped with Seed Terminator technology.
This allowed attendees to see firsthand the range of mill technologies available, tailored to suit the demanding conditions of the region.
Since its introduction to the Esperance region in 2017 by early adopters Mick Schutz and Tom Brown, Seed Terminator has been part of the local agricultural landscape.
This technology has evolved considerably, with improvements aimed at enhancing performance in tough, moist conditions.
The showcase featured insights from industry experts, including Sam Trengove, Trengove Consulting and Chris Davey, WeedSmart, who shared the latest findings on herbicide resistance, the SAGIT Benchmark Mill Testing Results from 2022 and harvest weed seed control.
Additionally, the event offered a glimpse into the future of milling technology with Dr Nick Berry walking attendees through the options and the global preview of the NEO platform, designed to offer enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.
Throughout the week, the Seed Terminator team also visited local dealerships and customers, emphasising the importance of direct community interaction and feedback in driving innovation.
The early order program ends this Saturday, March 30, with Australian made units available to fit New Holland CR, Case IH Flagship, John Deere S and X Series and CLAAS 1000 series.
More information: Call Tom Slatyer 01439 789 160,email tom.s@seedterminator.com.au or go to seedterminator.com.au
