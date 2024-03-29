WA Supreme Bull Sale tops at $22,000

Values reached $22,000 to highlight mixed results across the board at the WA Supreme Bull Sale held at Brunswick last week.
WA's largest multi-vendor Bos Taurus bull sale again attracted a good crowd to the Alan Evans Selling Complex to see the catalogue of 86 bulls representing eight European and British Breeds and 17 breeders, have their time in the sale ring.
This led to a decent number of registrations with buying interest from throughout the country - operating at the sale, through agents or keeping an eye on proceedings on AuctionsPlus.
The State's challenging seasonal and market conditions led to a widely selective buyers market, where at one end several bulls attracted spirited bidding competition, ensuring strong values, while at the other end, buyers generally enjoyed modest competition and secured quality bulls at good value for money.
The reduction in bidding competition and selective buying activity resulted in all sale indicators back on last year's sale.
After the 86th and final bull had paraded for prospective buyers, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders South West selling teams had sold 53 bulls at auction for an overall clearance of 62 per cent.
The sale grossed $386,500 at an overall average of $7292 which was well down on last year's sale where 86 of 103 bulls (83pc) sold under the hammer to gross $780,000 at an overall average of $9070, which was the sale's second highest average in its history.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the bulls presented well.
"The quality of the bulls was good and the vendors did a great job," Mr Holly said.
"Vendors should be congratulated on the quality of their stock, both genetically and how they were presented on sale day.
"Prospective buyers missed out on what could have been a good buying opportunity."
Mr Holly said it was good to see the amount of buyers who registered.
"Although there was a good amount, the buyers were very selective and showed interest only on their selected catalogue favourites which resulted in the amount of passed in lots," he said.
"It was great to see both new and returning buyers at the sale, as well as some added interest and confidence from the Eastern States, which helped the sale."
Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King said the quality of the offering was excellent.
"The effort and genetic input by the studs is incredible and it's great to see," Mr King said.
"It was also great to see the multi-breed sires offered in the sale have the ability to suit any requirements.
"Amongst the sale, when competition was there, good prices were achieved which was positive to see.
"Although this year's season is lasting a bit longer than usual, the first rain will hopefully restore some confidence back into the market."
Headlining the sale positives was Rob and Heather Francis's Yallaroo Hereford and Poll Hereford stud, Busselton, going back-to-back for the sale's $22,000 top-priced honours with the very first bull into the sale ring.
Sale team leader Yallaroo Tarzan T7 swung favour with annual buyer at the top-end of the Yallaroo market, ED Wedge, Gingin, who was represented at the sale by his trusted adviser Phil Musitano, Brunswick.
The 898kg, March 20, 2022 born bull was the only bull in this year's Yallaroo sale team with all horned genetics.
It was sired by a South Boorook Bombay son, Battalion Black Hawk K7 and out of a Yallaroo Captain C15 daughter, Yallaroo Silver Q L40.
The well-muscled deep red bull had excellent pigment and featured in the breed's top 5pc for retail beef yield (RBY) in its even spread of Breedplan performance.
The Hereford and Poll Hereford breed kicked off the sale with 15 bulls offered by two vendors, with 13 bulls selling at auction (87pc) and took out the sale's overall breed average stakes at $10,154.
Last year four vendors presented a total of 26 Hereford and Poll Hereford bulls with 18 selling at auction for the sale's highest breed average of $11,500 and earning them pole position at this year's sale.
The Francis family offered a team of 11 mainly Poll Hereford bulls which again attracted strong bidding competition resulting in a complete clearance and claiming the sale's overall average honours of $11,000 by quite a margin.
This was back by $2308 on last year's average where Yallaroo sold all 13 bulls for a sale high average of $13,308.
Matt Della Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, is another regular trading name associated with top Yallaroo bulls and this year was no exception.
Mr Della Gola was one bid shy of top price when he secured Yallaroo Thursday T5 for $21,000 which entered the sale ring by request in lot two instead of its catalogued lot three position.
This was also the sale's overall second top price.
Thursday is a mid-March 2022 born bull by a Mount Difficult Kearney K18 son Yallaroo Ranger R009 and a South Bukalong Shannon 40 daughter Yallaroo Juliet Q16.
The powerful double polled bull tipped the scales at 974kg to be the heaviest bull in the Yallaroo team and matched its shop window with equally impressive Breedplan data, including ranking in the top 5pc 200-day weight (DW), top 10pc 400-DW, top 15pc 600-DW, top 20pc carcase weight (CW) and top 25pc milk with positive fats and well above breed average selection index values.
Thursday was used in the Yallaroo herd for a 12 week joining.
Mr Della Gola later added another Ranger R009 son to his account for $10,000.
The younger half brother was a late April 2022 born bull and was the first calf out of a Koanui Techno 3062 (New Zealand) daughter Yallaroo Silver Queen R15 which also recorded strong growth and carcase performance with top 10-20pc for all growth intervals, top 20pc CW, top 10pc scrotal (SC), top 25pc milk and positive fats.
Mr Della Gola purchased the sire Yallaroo Ranger R009 for the top price at the 2022 WA Supreme Bull Sale which had been used naturally and in AI programs at Yallaroo and was excited to see the sire breeding so well and representing two thirds of the Yallaroo catalogue.
"It's what everyone aims for, he is a true sire with the consistency of breeding and shows Rob and Heather are heading in the right direction with their Poll Hereford transition," he said.
Mr Della Gola said Thursday outshone its sire.
"He is better than his dad and his half brothers in the sale were just as good but I thought he was the best of them and they all sold really well," he said.
"We will blanket mate all our horned Hereford cows to the R009 bloodline for that type and a consistent base to transition to poll with one bloodline."
The Della Golas herd calves for seven weeks from April to mainly May with calves weaned from December to January.
Calves are marketed mainly onfarm, with lighter calves less than 300kg sold to graziers for grass finishing and 300kg and above calves to feedlots, while some calves are put through the saleyards for the wider industry to see their product.
"We still follow our own protocol from when we were lotfeeding and wean for 10 to 12 days and the calves receive all vaccinations and applications so they are grass and feedlot ready," he said.
The next highest price for Yallaroo bulls of $16,000 and the sale's overall fourth top price was paid by TL O'Bryne & Co, Quindalup, for the third bull into the ring Yallaroo Torpedo T18.
The 900kg polled bull was another Ranger R009 son out of a Varrum Unique F181 daughter, Yallaroo Silver Queen P019, was also used in the Yallaroo herd for 12 weeks last year.
It achieved well above breed average performance for growth and eye muscle area (EMA), along with top 15pc CW, top 25pc intramuscular fat (IMF) and high positive fats (top 5pc).
Two other Yallaroo bulls sold for five figure price tags.
Twin Oaks Farming Company, Wandering, successfully bid $11,000 for a 918kg late March 2022 born son of Mawarra Showtime P277 with the below average birthweight bull still recording above breed average performance across most of its traits, including top 5pc milk and EMA, top 25pc IMF and positive fats.
The double polled bull was another which worked at Yallaroo.
Imagery Corporation Pty Ltd, Witchcliffe, paid $10,000 for the next bull into the ring which was another double polled low birthweight (top 10pc) Showtime son which was used over Yallaroo heifers in 2023.
The Cowcher family, Quaindering Poll Hereford stud, Williams, rounded out the offering with a team of four bulls with two selling under the hammer for a $5500 average.
The stud's $6000 top priced bull Quaindering Top Notch T14 was snapped up by WE & BA Blechynden, Manjimup.
The mid-May 2022 born bull was by proven double polled sire Quaindering Top Notch M88 and out of a Wirruna Leap Forward L95 daughter Quaindering Marshall Q104 and recorded good all round Breedplan performance including top 25pc 200-day weight and positive fats.
A total of 31 traditional Simmental and Black Simmental bulls were offered by five vendors with 17 bulls (55pc) selling under the hammer for a combined average of $6765.
This was back $3050 on last year's sale average, when 27 of 29 bulls (93pc) sold at auction for an average of $9815.
In the traditional line-up, buying support was modest which saw nine of the 23 bulls (39pc) sell under the hammer for a $5556 average, down $3602 on last year's result where a total clearance of 19 bulls sold at auction to average $9158.
While in the Black Simmental run, all eight bulls found new homes at auction for the sale's $8125 second highest breed average.
However, like their traditional counterparts, they also took a decent hit to their average, down $3250 on last year's sale where eight of 10 bulls sold strongly at auction for an $11,375 average.
The Tuckey family, Mubarn Simmental and Black Simmental stud, Pinjarra, opened proceedings for the breed this year, starting with a team of nine traditional Simmental bulls which saw four bulls sell at auction for an average of $5250.
This was down $4500 on average from last year where they sold all eight bulls for a $9750 average.
Mubarn's team of four Black Simmental bulls, consisting of three yearlings and a rising two-year-old, bucked this trend with a total clearance at auction recording the sale's second highest individual average of $9000 and $20,000 third top price.
Last year, the Tuckey family sold three of five yearling Black Simmental bulls at auction for a strong average of $13,333.
The breed's $20,000 top price was paid for a yearling Black Simmental bull, Mubarn Unbelievable U018 (PP), which was knocked to Pearce Watling, Elders, Donnybrook/Bridgetown, who was representing Elite Cattle Company, Queensland.
The early February 2023 born, Canadian ET-bred homozygous polled bull was by LFE Beast Mode 305D and out of a LFE BS Opal 630X daughter, Erixon Lady 92D.
The impressive youngster was the complete package with a strong set of IGS EBVs including ranking in the top 15pc for carcase weight (CW), top 25pc for weaning (WT) and yearling (YW) weights and top 30pc fat with January 21 scan data of 9mm rib and rump fats, 115cm2 EMA and 5.9pc IMF.
Kim Groner, who runs Elite Cattle Company with Glen Waldron and their three children at Meandarra in the Western Darling Downs, said she visited some properties while she was in WA in April last year judging at the Youth Cattle Handlers Camp.
This was when she first saw Unbelievable U018 as a young calf in the paddock while visiting the Mubarn stud.
"He appealed to me then for his phenotype and was a standout in that calving group," Ms Groner said.
"We are always on the lookout for new bloodlines and it's been difficult to find an outcross pedigree for Black Simmentals in Australia for us and that's why we wanted to follow him through to sale time this year.
"We asked a couple of our contacts in WA to check him out and we got some good reports back, and with the videos and photos available, we decided to have a go at him.
"He is our first WA bull to come over which is exciting.
"It was also the first time I've toured WA properties and I was really impressed with the cattle."
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock collected the balance of the Black Simmental bulls costing from $5000 to $6000 for three different accounts.
Mubarn's four traditional Simmental bulls to sell at auction also sold from these values to three different buyers with Oceanview Corporation Pty Ltd, Coolup, paying $6000 for a low birthweight (top 15pc) early April 2022 born son of Southseven Mr Adonis 96Z and Woonallee Irene N237 which ranked in the top 1pc for milk, top 3pc ribeye area (REA), top 5pc stayability, top 10pc CW, maternal weaning weight (MWW) and yield grade and top 20pc all purpose index (API).
Blythewood Pastoral Company, Blythewood, finished with two Mubarn bulls.
Next into the sale ring was a team of three Black Simmental bulls from the Wetherell family's Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, which all sold for an average of $6667.
This was back significantly on last year's result where the stud's three bulls all sold for the sale's third highest average of $11,333.
Bandeeka Blacks' $8000 sale top price was paid by Pirate Trust, Yakamia, for an early April 2022 born bull sired by a CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z son, Bullock Hills Cowboy M5 and a St Pauls Pear D258 daughter Bandeeka Blacks Rose.
The eye catching bull recorded strong growth and carcase EPDs - ranking in the top 10pc for WT, top 15pc YW and CW, top 20pc REA, top 30pc MWW and top 35pc stayability.
The Kitchen family's Bandeeka stud, Elgin, presented a team of eight traditional Simmental bulls with four bulls selling under the hammer for a $6250 average.
This was back by $2477 on last year's sale average from a total clearance of 11 bulls which averaged $8727.
Bandeeka bull values topped at $10,000 for Bandeeka Top Quality T63 which is heading for stud duties at the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Denmark, Inlet Views Simmental stud.
The early February 2022 born double polled bull was sired by a Willandra Kingston son Bandeeka Ruffian and a Bandeeka Miss Tamara daughter Bandeeka Queen Viola.
The easy doing average birthweight bull (top 50pc) was the first bull to be offered by new standout stud sire Ruffian and also ranked in the top 20pc for stayability and fat and top 30pc CW with breed average growth.
WACOA - Denmark farm manager Kevin Marshall said Top Quality was a well-balanced, all round bull which ticked a lot of boxes for their stud breeding progam.
"We were looking for a sire this year as we need to introduce a new bloodline into our herd and it had to be a traditional red bull and also homozygous polled," Mr Marshall said.
"It also had to be a moderate framed, easy doing bull with quality carcase traits and I believe this bull ticked those boxes.
"He also has good eye coverage, growth for age and has structurally sound legs and feet.
"We will use him over Mubarn blood females in our stud herd."
After making their sale debut last year, Asher Goddard and Patrick O'Dea, Bradford Cattle Co, Orange Springs, returned this year with a Black Simmental bull Bradford Cattle Co Ultimate CH T2 which was knocked down to Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Midlands and Wheatbelt, representing T & T Cattle Company, Gidgegannup, for $9000.
The mid-March 2022 born homozygous polled bull is by Wheatland Ultimate Choice and a Wheatland Lady 351N daughter, MRL Miss 390X.
The thick Canadian ET bred bull was a rare genetic opportunity being the only Ultimate Choice son in WA and ranked in the top 4pc YG, top 35pc REA and top 40pc stayability.
Long-time Ravenswood based Simmental entity Jim Jam stud owned by the Larke family offered six grassfed polled traditional Simmental bulls in their return to the sale arena.
Unfortunately only the one Jim Jam bull sold at auction for $4000 to Bettina Downs Grazing Company, Pinjarra.
The mid-March 2022 born bull was sired by a Willandra Kaptyn bred son Jim Jam Poseidon and out of a Jim Jam Brenda daughter, Jim Jam Fabulous F035, displaying EPDs in the top 10pc for marbling and top 20pc for fat.
The total sale team of 15 Charolais bulls was represented by three vendors this year with eight bulls (53pc) finding new homes at auction for an average of $6625.
This resulted in a $1938 decline in average from last year where the same three vendors offered a total of 17 bulls and sold all bar one bull at auction for an average of $8563.
First stud into the sale ring was the Ellis family's Kooyong Charolais stud, Coolup, with a team of four polled bulls, all sired by a Harvie Redemption 36P son Kooyong Power P34.
Kooyong sold three bulls at auction for an average of $6333, which was down $2334 on last year's sale where the stud sold all six bulls for an average of $8667.
The stud's $7000 top price was paid on two occasions, first by Mr Watling representing the Scheiwe family's Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla, Queensland, for Kooyong Topside T33.
The soft late March 2022 born bull out of a Kooyong Kibble K17 daughter, Kooyong Primary Red P90 recorded excellent Breedplan figures for a breed average birthweight bull ranking in the top 1pc for scrotal (SC), top 5pc for CW, EMA and 600-DW, top 10pc 400-DW and top 20pc IMF with positive fats.
RH Norman & Son, Busselton, purchased the other two red factor Kooyong bulls, paying to $7000 for Kooyong Texas Red T24, a mid-March 2022 born bull out of a Kooyong Glen G6 daughter, Kooyong Perfect P10.
The sleek moderate framed bull recorded explosive growth ranking in the top 1pc for 400-DW and top 5pc for the other two weight intervals, top 10pc CW and IMF with positive fats.
The Milton family's Copplestone Charolais stud, Dardanup, offered a team of eight bulls with three bulls selling under the hammer for an average of $7667.
This was back by $1222 compared to last year's sale where Copplestone sold nine of 10 bulls at auction for an average of $8889.
Despite the modest clearance, the stud led the breed average stakes and recorded the $13,000 top-priced bull honours with Copplestone Tramp T1 which was purchased by Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock Manjimup/Pemberton, assisting SN Dunnet, Pemberton.
Tramp is an early January 2022 born bull by a Charnelle Louis L73 son, Ascot Louis P48 and a Paringa Laredo L305 daughter, Copplestone Ja-Cie 9 R2.
The soft, stylish, polled bull recorded a strong even spread of Breedplan performance for a breed average birthweight bull (top 45pc) ranking in the top 5-20pc for all weight intervals, top 10pc CW and IMF, top 20pc milk and SC and strong positive fats (top 10-15pc).
The Dunnet family have been buying Copplestone bulls for the past 10 years and Scott Dunnet said they were quiet cattle that performed well for them.
The Dunnets run a 200-head self replacing Cherylton blood Angus breeding herd with 75pc of them joined to Charolais bulls as terminal sires.
They calve from mid-June with calves sold on-farm direct to lotfeeders at about 380-400kg liveweight from mid to late January following a 14-day weaning period.
The Polglaze family's Brookside stud, Dardanup, finished the Charolais offering with a team of three bulls with two finding new homes at auction at a $5500 average.
Mr Chatley and the Dunnets returned to the clerking sheets when they paid the stud's $6000 top price for Tank T9, another Louis P48 son out of a Paringa Laredo L305 daughter, Copplestone Qcumber 87 Q10.
The mid-February 2022 polled bull also recorded admirable Breedplan performance ranking in the top 5-10pc for all weight intervals, top 10pc CW, top 5pc IMF, top 15pc milk and EMA, top 20pc SC and positive fats.
Mr Dunnet said both his new bulls were soft and well-muscled
Peter and Rebecca Bantock, Red Rock Red Angus stud, Ludlow, were again the only vendors in the Red Angus section.
They offered three bulls and saw them all sell under the hammer at an average of $8000 and to a top price of $11,000.
Last year the Bantocks offered and sold four bulls to a top of $15,000 and an average of $9750.
Achieving the $11,000 top price honours was the stud's team leader Red Rock Thor T10, when it was knocked down to Tony and Loreen Kitchen, Bandeeka Red Angus stud, Boyanup, who are running 30 Red Angus stud breeders.
The AI-bred, early September 2022-drop bull is by Red Cockburn Assassin 624D and out of Red Rock Roxie R1, which is a daughter of Bandeeka P20.
The classy, 775kg, young bull, which was sashed the grand champion Red Angus bull at the 2023 Perth Royal Show, has EBVs of +3.8 BWT, +12 milk, +36, 58 and +66 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +43 CWT and -0.1 rib fat.
Based on these EBVs, Thor T10 ranks in the top 10pc for 400-day weight and top 15pc for 200-day weight.
It also had raw scans of 122cm2 for EMA, 11mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat and 6.4pc IMF.
Ms Kitchen said they were keen to purchase Thor T10 as they were looking for a new bloodline for their Red Angus breeding program.
"We liked his pedigree and he also has a very good temperament," Ms Kitchen said.
"We think he will fit in with our herd really well."
The next best price in the Red Rock team was $8000 for a Tronar Red Head R125 son, Red Rock Thunder T7, paid by CG & AM Wills & Son, Busselton.
The 875k, Thunder T7 ranks in the top 25pc for 200 and 600-day weights and carcase weight while it had raw scans of 127cm2 EMA, 15mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat and 7.6pc IMF.
The final bull in the Red Rock team, Red Rock Titan T11, which is also by Red Head R125 sold at $5000 to Oceanview Corporation Pty Ltd, Coolup.
Three studs made up the quality, well-bred 11-head Murray Grey offering this year, which saw four bulls sell under the hammer to an average of $5500 and a high of $6000 on two occasions.
Last year, 11 of 12 bulls offered, sold to an average of $6818 and a high of $9000, twice.
Achieving the $6000 top price twice, was Cameron Harris and Kylie Proctor's Nangara Murray Grey stud, Manjimup, which offered seven bulls and sold three of them to a $5667 average.
The first bull to achieve the $6000 sum was an 812kg Monterey Gotcha Z36 son, Nangara Transformer T20, which is a March 2022-drop bull out of Southend L837 Wildcherry.
Transformer T20 was bought by Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts on behalf of his client MC Telini, Dardanup.
It has EBVs of +2.8 BWT, +3 for milk, +19, +33 and +47 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, -0.3 SC, +29 CWT, +1.7 EMA, -0.1 and -0.2 for rib and rump fats, +0.9 RBY and -0.1 IMF.
Mr Roberts said it was the Telini family's first time buying from the stud.
"They were after a heifer bull," Mr Roberts said.
"On top of that, they were selecting on good temperament, feet and overall conformation."
The bull will be used over a mix of Murray Grey and Angus heifers.
The second bull to reach the $6000 high was Nangara Tinky Winky T10, which was snapped up by Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen on behalf of a Brunswick account.
The 828kg Tinky Winky T10 is sired by Monterey Monarch M278 and out of Southend Q420 Jelly Bean.
The March 2022-drop bull has EBVs of +5.0 BWT, +3 for milk, +35, +53 and +81 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +0.6 SC, +51 CWT, +2.5 EMA, -1.5 and -2.1 for rib and rump fats, +2.6 RBY and -0.6 IMF.
The Dimitriou family, VS & C Dimitriou, Manjimup, bought the remaining Nangara sire to sell, Nangara Total Darkness T28 at $5000.
Next up in the order of selling was the Corker family's Wundam Park stud, Boyup Brook, which sold one bull of the two it offered under the hammer for $5000.
Wundam Park Touchdown T2 was snapped up by Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner for DF & J Riegert & Son, Yarloop.
The March 2022-drop bull weighed 818kg and has EBVs of +4.0 BWT, +3 for milk, +25, +34 and +51 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +1.4 SC, +31 CWT, +1.3 EMA, -0.7 and -1.0 for rib and rump fats, +1.3 RBY and -0.4 IMF.
It is by Monterey Quarterback Q20.
It was the Annear family's Trafalgar Angus stud, Carbunup, that made up the entirety of this year's Angus offering and it sold five of its six bulls under the hammer to average $5100 and reach a high of $5500, three times.
Securing the $5500 price tag first was Trafalgar Junior T2, a March 2022-drop calf which was snapped up by the Anfuso family, A & M Anfuso, Oldbury.
The ET-bred bull is by Coonamble Junior J266 and out of Coonamble E212.
It has EBVs of +4.4 BWT, +16 for milk, +53, +87 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +3.3 SS, +78 CWT, +8.4 EMA, -1.2 and -0.3 for rib and rump fats, +0.6 RBY, +1.6 IMF, +15 DOC and -0.02 NFI-F.
The Anfuso family rounded out their purchases with a second $5500 bull, Trafalgar Sterling T16.
The March 2022-drop bull is sired by Sterling Pacific 904 and out of Trafalgar Q6.
It has EBVs of +4.5 BWT, +10 for milk, +53, +110 and +146 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +3.1 SS, +82 CWT, +4.6 EMA, -0.1 and -2.2 for rib and rump fats, -0.7 RBY, +3.6 IMF, +27 DOC and -0.18 NFI-F.
Anthony Anfuso said he was a return buyer and mainly selected the two bulls because they really proved themselves.
"They are both really good quality bulls which is what I was looking for today," Mr Anfuso said.
The third bull to achieve $5500 was Trafalgar Sterling T31.
The April 2022-drop bull is by Sterling Pacific 904 and out of Trafalgar R21.
Sterling T31 is in the top 5pc for growth and CWT.
Mr Allen purchased the bull on behalf of a Dowerin client who was looking for a low birthweight bull to put over Angus heifers.
"The buyer said the Angus was true to type and selected the bull based on its good, even well-structured and well-balanced confirmation," he said.
The other two bulls in the Trafalgar team to sell were Trafalgar Quarterback T32 which sold $5000 to Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson, who was buying on behalf of DR & EJ McFerran, Busselton and Trafalgar Klooney T9 that was purchased at $4000 by Tandar Pty Ltd, Busselton.
The Speckle Park breed rounded out the sale and in this section first-time vendor Arley Farm Speckle Park stud, Benger, offered and sold three bulls all at $5000.
Gidgegannup-based Kaloom Pastoral purchased two of the bulls offered by Arley Farm.
It purchased Arley Thunder T4, which is in the top 25pc for milk and 200 and 400-day weights and Arley Thumbs Up T37 which is in the top 25pc for milk as well as 400 and 600-day weights.
Both bulls were ET-bred by Maungahina Nikko and out of Gin Gin Little Miss Putnam.
Buyer Tristan Ward said it was the first time they had purchased from the Arley Farm stud but they had been using Speckle Parks for three years.
"We were chasing the bulls from Arley Farm because of their new genetics," Mr Ward said.
"We are looking to use the bulls over Red Angus and Murray Grey females."
The Ahrens Holdings, Karridale, purchased the other Arley Farm bull to sell - Arley Ted 67.Ted T67 is ET-bred by Spknz Empire King E44 and ranks in the top 20pc for 600-day weight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.