WA Supreme Bull Sale tops at $22,000

By Kane Chatfield, Jodie Rintoul and Kyah Peeti
March 30 2024 - 10:00am
The Francis familys Yallaroo Hereford stud achieved the $22,000 top-price at the WA Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick last week. With the top-priced bull Yallaroo Tarzan T7 (AI) (H) (by Battalion Black Hawk K7) which was purchased by long-time buyer ED Wedge, Gingin, were Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock (left), Phil Musitano, Brunswick, who represented the buyer, Yallaroo stud principals Rob and Heather Francis, Busselton and Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton.
Values reached $22,000 to highlight mixed results across the board at the WA Supreme Bull Sale held at Brunswick last week.

