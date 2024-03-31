Farm Weekly
Low supplies underpin strength in farm values

By Mel Williams
Updated April 1 2024 - 7:03pm, first published March 31 2024 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
When properties do come up for sale, there is a great deal of demand.
Real estate agents are reporting a last minute rush on farmland sales before the traditional slowdown during the winter crop seeding season.

