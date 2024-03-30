Farm Weekly
Home/News

Stallion tops horse sale that included polocrosse and campdrafting

By Jodie Rintoul
March 30 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a top of $38,000 for this black, six-year-old stallion, Devils Creek Anchorman (HSH), in the second annual Elders Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup at the weekend. With the stallion were Elders southern regional manager George Panayotou (left), buyers Amanda and Robert Morgan, Juna Downs station, Tom Price, vendors Brandan Holland and Karen Sampson, Sunny Mia Performance Horses, Kojonup and Elders, Waroona representative and event co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk.
Prices hit a top of $38,000 for this black, six-year-old stallion, Devils Creek Anchorman (HSH), in the second annual Elders Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup at the weekend. With the stallion were Elders southern regional manager George Panayotou (left), buyers Amanda and Robert Morgan, Juna Downs station, Tom Price, vendors Brandan Holland and Karen Sampson, Sunny Mia Performance Horses, Kojonup and Elders, Waroona representative and event co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk.

Expectations were again fulfilled and exceeded when Elders hosted its second annual Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup last weekend - not only in terms of the crowd and atmosphere, but also the prices and clearance achieved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.