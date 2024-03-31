A new idea worth seeding

Western Australia's first paddock-to-plate hemp producers are going from strength-to-strength as more consumers recognise the health benefits of the hemp plant, especially the seed oil for pain and anxiety management.
At Vasse Valley farm, at north Jindong between Busselton and Margaret River, the Blake family specialises in hemp-inspired foods and other wellness products derived from the seed oil.
Bronwyn Blake has an agricultural science background and her husband Chris had worked in the viticulture sector.
He was working on the mines doing a fly-in, fly-out role when the couple decided to start a family.
At the same time, they wanted to go farming and grow something niche on their 23-hectare property.
"We were looking into hemp as one of our ideas of what to grow and heard about a producer in Nannup," Ms Blake said.
"We decided we needed to meet him and pick his brains."
The grower ultimately supplied the Blakes with their first hemp seeds for planting in 2013.
At this time, the release of hemp seed for human consumption became legal.
The Blakes supplied their first hemp crops to a local brewer.
They then decided the future was in value-added products and launched their brand Vasse Valley.
"We couldn't replicate this business anywhere else but the South West," Ms Blake said.
"We wanted to create a lifestyle and we are now both working on the farm full-time.
"We love it, the kids love it and we all live outside most of the time."
Mr Blake does the farm work and seed pressing, roasting and packaging and Ms Blake concentrates on business development and management.
"Our skill sets are different, but we balance each other out and that drives our success," Ms Blake said.
It is early days for hemp growing in WA and the best agronomic packages for the crop are still being developed.
To date, trials and grower experience indicate that it will grow best in soil with pH 6-7 that is not prone to waterlogging or compacted.
Irrigation is typically needed to produce a high yielding crop.
Mr Blake said hemp crop management varied with crop purpose, whether it was grown for seed, fibre or both."
Variety is extremely important and trials are still taking place on a range of varieties to see which will best suit the climate in WA," he said.
"Get your growing location, your soil and your variety right and you are well on your way to growing a successful and high yielding crop," he said.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Manjimup hemp milling pre-feasibility study stage two found that, as a rough guide, hemp seed sold at the farmgate is valued at about $3500 per tonne and a well-managed crop can yield about 1t/ha.
Hemp stems can be sold for about $250/t baled and yield is typically about 5-10t/ha.
If farming on a small scale of less than 5ha, the study showed it was best to value-add as the Blakes do at Vasse Valley, or have other sources of income from the farm.
"It may take a few seasons to offset the initial irrigation set up costs if you do not have it in place already," Mr Blake said.
"There is definitely scope for profit in broadacre farming once markets have been established.
"As a grower, you will generally sell your harvest to hemp processing businesses."
It is estimated only about 185 hectares are sown to hemp in WA from 92 licenses.
The hemp leaves and flowering heads do not contain more than 1 per cent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
These low levels of THC mean that industrial hemp plants do not have the psychoactive effects associated with prohibited cannabis varieties - marijuana - or medicinal varieties harvested for THC and CBDs.
DPIRD said industrial hemp was a versatile crop which could be cultivated for both fibre and seed production.
It said fibre and hurd (woody residue from the hemp stem) could be extracted from the stem, and seeds could be hulled and eaten, or pressed for omega rich oil and protein rich powder.
Opportunities for hemp products are vast and include building materials such as hempcrete walls, hemp fibre panels and sheets, textiles and clothing, animal fodder and bedding, oil and food.
Mr Blake said the challenge for WA businesses was identifying hemp products that could be produced profitably and competitively.
He said the other big challenge in WA was a lack of processing infrastructure for both seed and fibre.
"The good news is that several independent businesses are acting on plans to set up processing facilities in various regions of WA," Mr Blake said.
"Once processed, the seed will be available to industries, including food, animal feed and cosmetics, fuel and solvents - either as dehulled seed, oil or other byproducts."
Processing the stems is a bit trickier, but plans are underway to set up a facility in the Margaret River region.
"Once separated, the hurd will no doubt be snapped up by the building industry," Mr Blake said.
"It is not yet clear where the fibre component will end up, but there are many uses for it, so buyers will no doubt be found."
Mr Blake said proximity to processing facilities would affect the business bottom line and so freight costs needed to be considered.
He said if a seed processor was close by, then it would probably be wiser to grow hemp for seed rather than fibre.
Ms Blake said another reason for their family to go into hemp production was a diagnosis of ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease which can fuse vertebrae in the spine, for Mr Blake in 2014.
She said this propelled them on a quest to find natural ways to manage his discomfort, leading them to the anti-inflammatory benefits of hemp.
"Our product portfolio now extends beyond nutritional offerings to include a wellness range crafted to support lifestyle enhancements such as stress alleviation, enhanced concentration, better sleep quality and overall physical wellbeing," Ms Blake said.
"A standout in our range is the terpene tonics, devised as a novel approach to harnessing hemp's benefits without the legal constraints on cannabinoids.
"By using terpenes from common herbs and spices, we've created a product line that echoes the benefits of hemp oil, proving to be a popular choice for those seeking balance and wellness."
Ms Blake said the terpene blend oils were especially popular with WA farmers to relieve chronic pain symptoms.
She said terpenes and essential fatty acids, such as those found in hemp seed oil, were natural compounds that nurtured the body's master regulator system - endocannabinoid - to help restore balance and provide an overall feeling of wellness.
The Vasse Valley range includes terpene tonics for siesta and calm and to energise and soothe.
Ms Blake said hemp seeds were also a true superfood.
"They offer a comprehensive nutritional profile that can significantly contribute to holistic wellness," she said."
Just a single tablespoon of hemp seeds daily can fulfil 200pc of an individual's omega 3 requirements, alongside 30pc of magnesium needs, with additional benefits from protein, iron, zinc, and more.
This is particularly relevant given the prevalent omega 3 deficiency in Australia that is linked to various health concerns, including inflammation, dry skin and more - underscoring the importance of hemp in a balanced diet.
A study found eating hemp seeds had little effect on a person's THC levels - and never enough to exceed the levels looked for in Federal drug testing programs.
So, hemp seed is safe to eat daily with no risk of failing a drug test.
This means it is safe for fly-in, fly-out workers to consume with their compulsory drug testing at work and they will never get a positive reading.
Ms Blake said it was a common myth that eating hemp seed products would get people high.
But she said hemp seeds had little effect on a person's THC levels, so there was no chance consumers would get high from eating hemp seed products.
"Hemp and marijuana look the same, but hemp is the low THC version, making it safe to consume," she said.
"What's more, most of the plant's THC is found in the leaves and flowers, not the seeds.
"So, eating hemp seed will not get you high, just healthy."
The hemp seed is rich in zinc to bolster the immune system and contains other vital nutrients such as iron, magnesium, vitamin E, potassium, calcium, and phosphorus.
"Having integrated hemp seed into our family's diet, I aim to include it in at least one meal or snack daily," Ms Blake said.
"Hemp hearts, with their small size, high digestibility and mild taste, are effortlessly incorporated into a variety of snacks and dishes.
"Adding just one teaspoon of hemp hearts to your child's daily diet can make a significant positive impact.
"Hemp is safe for children, adults, pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and even animals.
"Also, those unable to tolerate nuts, gluten, lactose and soy can safely consume hemp."
Ms Blake suggests starting out with Vasse Valley raw hemp hearts that are packaged onsite on the farm.
"Add these to salads, muesli, protein balls, porridge and smoothies," she said.
"Hemp hearts also make a tasty, dairy-free milk alternative - which we love in coffee.
"The high protein content makes it froth beautifully."Ms Blake said.
The South West region, with its ideal climate and available irrigation, was becoming an increasingly significant player in the Australian hemp industry.
She said the region was home to a vibrant community of hemp businesses offering a diverse array of products, from sustainable clothing and body care to innovative hempcrete constructions.
"We are enthusiastic about the region's potential to emerge as a prominent hub for hemp in WA, driven by growing awareness and appreciation for hemp's versatile benefits," she said.
Ms Blake said Vasse Valley products were sold at the Margaret River Farmers Market every week and at a range of other country farmers markets.
She said online sales were growing, along with the number of stockists across the South West.
At home, the Blakes have a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of their farm.
In May last year they recruited some volunteers and planted 7000 natives on areas of property they are not using.
The aim is to recreate a bush environment on about 25pc of the landholding that will attract wildlife, including birds, insects and lizards.
"Sir David Attenborough himself has told us the most effective way to take climate change action is to plant more trees," Mr Blake said.
"Trees provide oxygen and limit carbon in the atmosphere.
"They reduce air pollution, provide food and shelter for wildlife, minimise erosion and maintain healthy soil, increase rainfall and absorb sunlight as energy."
Mr Blake said being a small business operating locally and growing a great carbon-capturing crop such as hemp, meant Vasse Valley's carbon footprint was already small.
He said the new trees and shrubs would offset any remaining emissions, making them a highly sustainable business.
"WA's South West region has been recognised as a national biodiversity hotspot, with many rare and endangered species taking refuge here," he said.
"As well as capturing and storing carbon, projects such as this create new habitats for our wildlife and support the longevity of species, such as the western ringtail possum and black cockatoos.
"The projected carbon capture for this project is nearly 2000 tonnes of carbon dioxide."
Mr Blake said as a small husband and wife team they could never have managed this project alone.
He said they were part of the Federal government's Carbon and Biodiversity Pilot Program, through which they were contracted to deliver long-term biodiversity improvement by planting native trees and shrubs in conjunction with an Emissions Reduction Fund registered environmental plantings project.
"We have committed to protecting our newly vegetated areas for 25 years," he said.
"Another key partner in this project was the South West Catchments Council, a not-for profit, non-government organisation that delivers sustainable solutions to environmental challenges."
